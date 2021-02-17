SUMWALT: Teach me to pray (a parable)

Likewise the Spirit helps us in our weakness; for we do not know how to pray as we ought, but that very Spirit intercedes with sighs too deep for words. And God, who searches the heart, knows what is the mind of the Spirit, because the Spirit intercedes for the saints according to the will of God. --Romans 8:26-27
There was once a little boy who did not know how to pray. He asked one of his friends about it one day, and his friend said, "It is really very easy. Each night you must kneel down beside your bed and say, 'God bless Mommy, God bless Daddy, and God bless me. Amen.' That is all there is to it." The little boy tried it that night, but somehow it didn't seem to be enough. "There must be more to prayer than this," he thought.
The next morning at breakfast he asked his mom to show him how to pray. "But you know how to pray," his mom told him. "Just fold your hands, close your eyes, and say, 'Dear God, please bless this food that we are about to eat.' "The little boy prayed as his mother said, but that didn't seem to be enough either.
That same afternoon, he asked his father to show him how to pray. "It is very simple," his father said. "When you wish to pray, go into a church; bow your head, and say, 'Thank you, God, for all the blessings of life.' “The next time they were in church, the little boy prayed as his father said, but still he wasn't sure that he really knew how to pray. Something was lacking. He was sure there must be something more about prayer, something crucial that they had forgotten to tell him.
That very night his grandmother came to visit. After supper, when they were alone, the little boy climbed up onto her lap and said, "Grandma, will you teach me to pray? I know about kneeling down beside my bed and folding my hands and bowing my head. I even know some of the right words to say. But, still, I wonder if I really and truly know how to pray."
His grandmother smiled and said, "I think you are ready to learn about the most important part of prayer... listening to God."
"What do you mean?" the little boy asked. "What should I listen for? Does God talk back? How will I know God is talking to me?"
"Shhhhh," his grandmother said. "You will know. Just listen." And so the two of them sat quietly together and began to listen.
