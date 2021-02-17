SUMWALT: Teach me to pray (a parable)

Likewise the Spirit helps us in our weakness; for we do not know how to pray as we ought, but that very Spirit intercedes with sighs too deep for words. And God, who searches the heart, knows what is the mind of the Spirit, because the Spirit intercedes for the saints according to the will of God. --Romans 8:26-27

There was once a little boy who did not know how to pray. He asked one of his friends about it one day, and his friend said, "It is really very easy. Each night you must kneel down beside your bed and say, 'God bless Mommy, God bless Daddy, and God bless me. Amen.' That is all there is to it." The little boy tried it that night, but somehow it didn't seem to be enough. "There must be more to prayer than this," he thought.

The next morning at breakfast he asked his mom to show him how to pray. "But you know how to pray," his mom told him. "Just fold your hands, close your eyes, and say, 'Dear God, please bless this food that we are about to eat.' "The little boy prayed as his mother said, but that didn't seem to be enough either.