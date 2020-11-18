SUMWALT: Thanksgiving withness different this year, but still important

"I am with you always, even to the end of the age." Math. 28:20

There is an old British marching song from the Boer War called "Marching to Pretoria" that we used to sing in grade school:

“I'm with you and you're with me,

and so we are all together, so we are all together.

I'm with you and you're with me,

and so we are all together as we march along.

We are marching to Pretoria.”

The rhythm of the song is such that you really feel like you are marching, and it doesn't really matter where. What's important is that you are marching with someone.

I'm with you and you're with me,

and so we are all together.

The song points to our continual need for companionship -- the need to feel a part of something or somebody; the need to feel a part of something more than just ourselves -- the need to be with.