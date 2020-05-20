Sumwalt: The Billy Graham Test

Debbie Lord added: “After the release of the tapes, Graham was horrified, according to Grant Wacker, a Duke Divinity School professor who wrote a book about Graham. He publicly apologized and asked for forgiveness from Jewish leaders in the country. ‘He did not spin it. He did not try to justify it,’ Wacker told NPR. ‘He said repeatedly he had done wrong, and he was sorry.’”

There is evil in all of us. Confession of wrongdoing is the hardest personal work any of us has to do. That is why we have to push ourselves to examine our dark sides and why some people never do it. Those who cannot ‘fess up to sin, mistakes, errors, yes, even evil, can be a danger to themselves and others.

The Apostle Paul put it this way: “I do not understand my own actions. For I do not do what I want, but I do the very thing I hate.... For I do not do the good I want, but the evil I do not want is what I do. Now if I do what I do not want, it is no longer I that do it, but sin that dwells within me.” Paul is baring his soul. He is telling of a personal experience which is the very essence of the human condition. He knows what is right and wants to do it, and yet somehow he can never quite do it. He knows what is wrong, and the last thing he wants is to do wrong, and yet somehow he always does.