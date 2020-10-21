SUMWALT: The tractor was on top of me

Leonard said, “I could feel oil running out of the motor onto my legs. It was warm. I didn’t know how I was going to get out. I laid there for a while and then I hollered. My old dog Rover was with me and every time I hollered, he howled. Someone went by on the ridge road up above, but they didn’t see us, so I didn’t know what to do. Finally, I said to myself, ‘I’ve got to get this tractor off my wrist somehow.’ Then I happened to think about the jackknife I always carried in my pocket. Luckily it was on my right-hand side. I got it out and started digging, thinking maybe I could dig the dirt out from under my wrist enough to free it. I dug and dug, ‘til finally I had dug a hole deep enough that my hand dropped down so I could pull it out. The circulation had been cut off for some time and it was quite swollen. I pulled myself out from under the tractor, called for Rover to come, and we headed for the house.

“We got about half-way home and here come a deer up the hill, tongue hanging out, looking like he was going to drop at any moment. I looked across the valley and there were a couple of dogs coming. They’d been chasing the deer. Rover sat down beside me and waited. I said, ‘You watch them.’ The deer went on, and when the dogs got close I said, ‘Rover, go get ‘em.’ And boy, he put the run on those dogs. They went back to where they came from. When he came back we went on down to the house, and when we got to the yard I collapsed. I hollered for Bernice and she came out and helped me get up onto the porch. She sent one of the kids down the road to the neighbors and they came and took me to the hospital. There were no broken bones, so I was only there about a week. The following Saturday the men from the church all came in and finished filling the silo. I got out of the hospital in time to come home and see them do it.