SUMWALT: The unforgiving manure spreader

Forgiveness is hard. Sometimes it seems impossible.

“Forgive us our debts as we forgive our debtors,” we used to pray at the little white Evangelical United Brethren Church in Loyd, when I was a little farm kid. I knew about debt. Dad had borrowed $10,000 to buy the farm, a fortune in 1957. I doubted then that “we” would ever be able to pay it off. Of course, the debt grew by the thousands every year as dad bought new machinery, added on to the barn, put in the barn cleaner and the silo unloader, and one day bought another farm.

If only I could have known then that there would come a time when he and mom would retire free of debt on the 25 acres that was left of those two farms. I will never forget the day we were sitting in his room at Pine Valley Manor, a few months before he died, and I told dad how proud I was of him and mom for starting with nothing, raising four kids, seeing them all graduate from college, and retiring with something to show for it. But I never forgot the burden of that debt which affected everything we did and didn’t do on the farm. It was a nagging worry that every farm family knows so well.