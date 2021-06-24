SUMWALT: The unforgiving manure spreader

Forgiveness is hard. Sometimes it seems impossible.
“Forgive us our debts as we forgive our debtors,” we used to pray at the little white Evangelical United Brethren Church in Loyd, when I was a little farm kid. I knew about debt. Dad had borrowed $10,000 to buy the farm, a fortune in 1957. I doubted then that “we” would ever be able to pay it off. Of course, the debt grew by the thousands every year as dad bought new machinery, added on to the barn, put in the barn cleaner and the silo unloader, and one day bought another farm.
If only I could have known then that there would come a time when he and mom would retire free of debt on the 25 acres that was left of those two farms. I will never forget the day we were sitting in his room at Pine Valley Manor, a few months before he died, and I told dad how proud I was of him and mom for starting with nothing, raising four kids, seeing them all graduate from college, and retiring with something to show for it. But I never forgot the burden of that debt which affected everything we did and didn’t do on the farm. It was a nagging worry that every farm family knows so well.
In 1968, we EUB merged with the Methodist Church to become the United Methodist Church and suddenly, instead of “debts” and “debtors” we were praying “Forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us.” I knew about trespassing too. It’s what was on the signs dad posted all along the creek and the line fences, “NO TRESPASSING!” He was very protective of all of “our” land. If someone stopped and asked permission to fish or hunt dad was always glad to say “yes.” I think it was the principle of the thing for him, a matter of showing respect and, yes, if you didn’t ask, and he caught you fishing he would chase you off the property and sometimes more. So I was taken aback, but not entirely surprised, one day when I heard a neighbor tell about a time when a city guy paid the ultimate price for unsanctioned fishing.
Just after I retired from full-time ministry in 2013, when Jo and I moved back to the farm, I served two nearby churches part-time for a couple of months. One afternoon I stopped by the Lime Ridge church. Several guys from the men’s group were working on the wheelchair ramp, which runs up to one of the side doors. We got to talking about dad and one of the men told about the time this city guy parked a white Cadillac in the gate to one of our cornfields, put on his fancy waders, and then went fishing without asking permission. Dad came upon the obstructive car as he was making his way to the field with the tractor and manure spreader after cleaning out the pig barn. Maybe if the car hadn’t been blocking his way and maybe if it hadn’t been a Cadillac, dad might have let him off with a warning. But there was no grace to be had that day on Sumwalt farm. Dad turned around, backed the spreader up to the caddy, and gave him the whole load.
Years later, I learned yet another version of the Lord’s Prayer in churches I pastored that had former EUB and former Methodist members, “Forgive us our sins as we forgive those who sin against us.” It was the compromise version for blended congregations that had both “debt” and “trespass” practitioners. “Sins” is as accurate a translation as “debts” and “trespasses,” but somehow it felt heavier to me. Now we were letting each other off for the “whole load.” Does any mere mortal have the authority to do that? Over the ages church leaders, the official spreaders of the Gospel and the makers of rules about how forgiveness is to be given or withheld, have taken conflicting positions.
The late Brennan Manning said that he was hearing confessions one day as a priest when a young man poured out his heart to him. He told a sordid story of substance abuse, sexual misconduct and multiple marriages. He fell on his knees weeping, looking for a way back to the consolation and challenge of the faith in which he had been raised. Brennan said that he began to think through the complexities of canon law as it related to this man’s situation, about the annulments, applications, and hearings that they would have to undertake in order to restore him to good standing in the church.
Then in the middle of working all of this through in his head, Brennan said that he looked down at this broken person in front of him, and he saw him through the eyes and with the heart of Jesus. Brennan then said that he just gathered that man up into his arms and whispered in his ear, “Welcome home son...you are beloved of God.” Later, when Brennan thought about all the church rules that he had broken and the ecclesiastical trouble that he would most certainly be in for his actions, he prayed – “Dear Jesus, if it’s a fault for being too kind to a sinner, then it’s a fault that I learned from you. For you never scolded anyone…who came to you seeking understanding and mercy.”
