SUMWALT: The world to come

In his book, “Carpe Diem,” Tony Campolo tells about a Franciscan Monk he met at a conference where he was to be the featured speaker. The Monk was there to lead meditation and worship, some of which was to occur outside on the grassy hills and in the woods surrounding the conference center. Tony was trying get into the meditating but nothing was happening for him. So one day he took the Monk aside and told him about his frustration. He received quite a surprising response. His Franciscan friend told him he “…did not know how to experience nature as a sacrament.” He said when you are trying to meditate in a natural setting, “…listen to God. Ask God to speak to you through creation… Look closely at something long enough, and you will find that it begins to look back at you. That night Tony went outside, found a place to meditate and followed the Monk’s instructions. He fell fast asleep and awoke to a glorious sight: