SUMWALT: Waiting for Christmas

“Be patient, therefore, beloved, until the coming of the Lord. The farmer waits for the precious crop from the earth, being patient with it until it receives the early and the late rains. You also must be patient. Strengthen your hearts, for the coming of the Lord is near.” James 5:7-8
Herb Minton stepped into the whirlpool at the YMCA where several of his friends were already soaking in the hot, steamy water and conversing, as men do, about the deep, ultimate existential concerns of mankind -- like the point spread of the coming Monday night football game, the ridiculously high salaries of professional athletes (they were about evenly divided on that one), and the price of American cars compared to German and Japanese models.
The conversation flowed from one topic to another -- family matters, how difficult it is to raise kids today, high taxes, national politics, local gossip, the differences between men and women -- till finally they got to talking about human nature. That was when the conversation became quite heated, almost as hot as the water. One man expressed very loudly, and in language he wouldn't have used in church, that most people he knew only looked out for themselves. "When it comes right down to it," he said, "we are all basically selfish. We take care of number one and to heck with everyone else."
Just then Herb pulled himself up out of the water to cool off, and said in a quiet voice, "I don't agree with you, and I'll tell you why. I saw something recently that I have not been able to get out of my mind. As you all know, I am a jogger. Every afternoon, when I get off work I jog about a mile and a half to the convenience store on the corner to pick up my daily paper, and then I turn around and jog home. I run just fast enough to keep my heart aerobically fit.
"One day when I went into the store, the man behind the counter who saves the paper for me, and whom I've known for years, was standing at the window with tears in his eyes, staring out at the bus stop across the street. He turned to me after a bit and said, 'Herb, do you see that bench over there?'
I nodded and he went on. 'There's an old woman who comes there every day around this time. She sits there for about an hour, knitting and waiting. Buses come and go, but she never boards one and she never meets anyone who is getting off. She just knits and waits. I took a cup of coffee over to her one day and sat with her for a while. She told me that her son is in the Navy. She last saw him two years ago when he left town on one of the buses right out there. He's married now, and he and his wife have a baby daughter.
The woman has never met her daughter-in-law or seen her grandchild, and they're the only family she has. She told me, "It helps to come here and wait. I pray for them, knit little things for the baby, and I imagine them in their tiny apartment on the base. They are saving money to come home on the bus next Christmas. I can't wait to see them." '
"My friend behind the counter took a deep breath, and then he said, 'I looked out there just now, and there they were getting off the bus. You should have seen the look on her face when they fell into her arms and when she laid eyes on her little granddaughter for the first time. It was the nearest thing to pure joy that I ever hope to see. I'll never forget that look for as long as I live.' "
Herb sat down in the hot water again and paused for a moment before he said, "When I went back the next day, my friend was in his usual place behind the counter. Before he could say anything, or even hand me my paper, I looked him in the eye and I said to him, 'You sent her son the money for the bus tickets, didn't you?' He looked at me with eyes full of love and a smile that was the nearest thing to complete joy that I have ever seen, and said, 'Yes, I sent him the money.'
"I'll never forget that look for as long as I live."
It was quiet in the whirlpool for a long time after that. No one wanted to be the first to speak.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives,” email johnsumwalt@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!