SUMWALT: Waking up to racism

He wrote: “I sat in front of a room full of people who are like family to me. I would do anything for them. By the very nature of my profession, I would give my life for them. I’ve been their Command Sergeant Major for over two years now. These are people I see every day. I had no idea that I have soldiers who wear their uniforms to grocery shop because they are scared of how they are treated in Walmart when they don’t. I had no idea that I have soldiers who’s kids regularly come home from school crying because another kid called them the n-word...again. I had no idea that I had a soldier who had to take their child out of school because they were being so tormented over the color of their skin. I had no idea I had a soldier whose wife was turned down for a job at a local bank because, ‘we don’t hire your type in this town.’ I had no idea that a few weeks ago one of my soldiers, who is one of the most kind and gentle women I know, was told to ‘get out of the crosswalk n-word’ as she was out for her evening walk. I had no idea that I had soldiers who felt like this is the worst place they had ever been stationed in the Army. Not because of the unit, but because of the racism in the surrounding area. I had no idea. I spent two and half hours listening to them, letting them vent their fears and frustrations, and crying with them. I’m still a wreck three hours later. I’m not able to type this without choking up. These aren’t towns I want to live in. This isn’t the America that I want to live in. Something needs to change. Something needs to drastically change.”