SUMWALT: We are spiritual bodies

Despite great efforts to find out who was holding his hand, no one in the hospital could tell him who it was. He and his family concluded that it must have been an angel.

Some have had the experience of seeing a deceased loved one who has crossed over from heaven to bring comfort. Violet Anderson, a long-time member of one of the churches I served, lost her 16-year-old son in an auto accident shortly after she came to Milwaukee in the early 1950s. She was beside herself with grief. Her family said she cried all of the time. Violet couldn't stop crying. She cried so much her tear ducts dried up. The doctor had to give her a special medicine. Then one morning Violet’s son appeared at the foot of her bed. He said, "Mother, you must stop your crying. I am where I am and I like where I am." That was enough for Violet. She knew her son was alright. She stopped crying and went on with her life.