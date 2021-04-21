SUMWALT: What can I do for you?

“Yes sir!!! What can I do you for?”

That’s how some of the old guys talk out in Wisconsin farm country. When you stop by the Seed and Feed store my cousin Chet runs in Richland Center, Chet will come out from behind the counter with a smile on his face and say: “Yes Sir!!! What can I do you for?”

This is exactly the opposite of the way James and John begin a conversation with Jesus, recorded in Mark’s Gospel. They said, “Teacher, we want you to do for us whatever we ask of you.”

It is a wonder Jesus didn’t say something like, “Say what? You have been with me all of this time and you still don’t get it!” They had a lot of gall telling Jesus they want him to do whatever they asked him to do. If you are like me, there are probably very few people in your life that could say that to you and get a polite response. If someone asks me for a favor, and if it is someone I trust, I say, “I’ll do whatever I can.” If it is someone I don’t know so well, I say, “Well, it depends on what it is?”

Jesus responds politely at first. He knows these guys. He picked them. He loves them. They have been with him a long time. He got to know them very well, walking those long dusty roads from Galilee to Jerusalem and sitting around the campfires at night.