SUMWALT: What can I do for you?

“Yes sir!!! What can I do you for?”
That’s how some of the old guys talk out in Wisconsin farm country. When you stop by the Seed and Feed store my cousin Chet runs in Richland Center, Chet will come out from behind the counter with a smile on his face and say: “Yes Sir!!! What can I do you for?”
This is exactly the opposite of the way James and John begin a conversation with Jesus, recorded in Mark’s Gospel. They said, “Teacher, we want you to do for us whatever we ask of you.”
It is a wonder Jesus didn’t say something like, “Say what? You have been with me all of this time and you still don’t get it!” They had a lot of gall telling Jesus they want him to do whatever they asked him to do. If you are like me, there are probably very few people in your life that could say that to you and get a polite response. If someone asks me for a favor, and if it is someone I trust, I say, “I’ll do whatever I can.” If it is someone I don’t know so well, I say, “Well, it depends on what it is?”
Jesus responds politely at first. He knows these guys. He picked them. He loves them. They have been with him a long time. He got to know them very well, walking those long dusty roads from Galilee to Jerusalem and sitting around the campfires at night.
But he must have been more than a little taken aback at what they wanted him to do. They said, “We would like to sit at your right hand and your left hand when you come in your glory.”
Say what?
When the other disciples heard this it was like kindergarten all over again. “How come they get to go first? That’s not fair. We’re just as good as they are.” Jesus replies, pointedly, “You do not know what you are asking! Are you able to drink the cup I drink ; and be baptized with the baptism I am baptized with?”
They did not know what they were asking. Jesus had been trying to tell them that he was on the way to the cross. “You wanna be around glory, that’s glory.” Then he spelled it out as plainly as it could be said: “You know that among the Gentiles those whom they recognize as their rulers lord it over them…But it is not so among you; but whoever wishes to become great among you must be your servant… .”
It puts one in mind of President John Kennedy’s oft quoted line from his inauguration address: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”
It’s all about service, giving one’s self for others. Jesus put it this way: “For the Son of man came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.” Though most of them ran away when it happened, the disciples never forgot those words.
I heard a story a while back about a Nebraska farmer who grew award-winning corn. Each year he entered his corn in the State Fair, where it won a blue ribbon. One year a newspaper reporter interviewed him and learned something interesting about how he grew his corn. The reporter discovered that the farmer shared his seed corn with his neighbors. The reporter asked, “How can you afford to share your best seed corn with your neighbors when they are entering corn in competition with yours each year?”
“Why, sir,” said the farmer, “didn’t you know? The wind picks up pollen from the ripening corn and swirls it from field to field. If my neighbors grow inferior corn, cross-pollination will steadily degrade the quality of my corn. If I am to grow good corn, I must help my neighbors grow good corn.”
Albert Schweitzer, the doctor and missionary who gave up a very comfortable life to start a hospital in Africa, said:
“I don’t know what your destiny will be, but one thing I know: the only ones among you who will be really happy are those who have sought and found a way to serve.”
What can I do you for?
