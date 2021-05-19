SUMWALT: What's good about pain?

"This would be my consolation;
I would even exult in unrelenting pain;
for I have not denied the words of the Holy One." Job 6:10
In the summer of 1965, about a month after graduating from eighth grade and two months before football practice was to begin at Ithaca High School, I developed the worst stomach ache I had ever had in my life. My parents thought it was the flu, but as it got worse and worse Dad said, “It might be your appendix. We better get you checked out.” So they bundled me into the Studebaker and took me over to the Edwards Clinic, across from the post office in Richland Center.
Dr. Roy Glise examined me and immediately confirmed Dad’s diagnosis. He said, “I will meet you up at the hospital in ten minutes.” There was no time to lose. After the surgery, Dr. Glise said they got it just in time before it ruptured and that I would have had a very long convalescence and a chance of getting life threatening gangrene if they had waited any longer to bring me in. The intense pain was a warning that saved my life.
In their book, “The Gift of Pain,” Phillip Yancey and Dr. Paul Brand write that though “pain is not something that most of us would count as a blessing,” it is essential to our well-being. Dr. Brand, a renowned British surgeon, “discovered that painlessness is the root cause of the damage that leprosy patients incur.” He says that “pain truly is one of God’s great gifts to us,” and that “as an indicator that lets us know something is wrong, pain has a value that becomes clearest in its absence.”
Pain bids us to pay attention to the disease, or woundedness, that imperils body and spirit. How many have been spared after reporting a pain to a physician who then administered tests that led to some lifesaving treatment? The same occurs when we are experiencing depression or soul-sickness.
Twenty-seven years ago, at the age of 43, I experienced what some might describe as a mid-life crisis. It proved to be much more.
Ongoing depression and inappropriate expressions of anger led to a conversation with my supervisor, Rev. Joyce Alford, who had been Director of Nursing at Methodist Hospital in Madison before she became a pastor. (Rev. Alford was pastor of Peace United Methodist Church in Richland Center before she was appointed as a District Superintendent.)
In the course of that conversation I happened to mention that I had been sexually abused by my pastor when I was an adolescent. I told her I had never suffered the symptoms or pain that I knew some people had as a consequence of sexual assault and that I thought I had dealt with it and put it behind me.
Pastor Joyce sat up in her chair, looked me in the eye and said, "John, sometimes when a person has been sexually abused they blame themselves.”
I began to weep. The uncontrolled sobs were uncharacteristic. When I finally regained my composure, I knew how deeply I had been wounded and that I would need to begin some hard healing work immediately. Rev. Alford helped me to find a counselor and, at my insistence, she arranged for the church to pay for my therapy.
That healing journey was the most difficult period of my life. With the help of a caring therapist and support groups with others who had suffered clergy sexual abuse, I was able to overcome debilitating depression, nightmares, panic attacks, heart palpitations, anxiety, and other post-traumatic stress symptoms. The pain guided me to wholeness.
Rachel Naomi Remen, author of “Kitchen Table Wisdom,” describes what had been happening in my life before I became conscious of it:
“Unexplained pain may sometimes direct our attention to something unacknowledged, something we are afraid to know or feel… The thing which calls our attention may be some repressed experience or some unexpressed important part of who we are. Whatever we have denied may stop us and dam the creative flow of our lives. Avoiding pain we may linger in the vicinity of our wounds, sometimes for many years, gathering the courage to experience them.”
Rev. Alford told me, on that life-changing day, that men who have been abused as I was, and did not deal with the wound they were carrying, usually died in their early fifties. She saved my life. I give thanks for that every day, and for Joyce’s willingness to walk with me through the pain in the years that followed.
If reading these words uncovers some deep wound that you have been carrying in body or spirit, I encourage you to seek a conversation with a dear friend, a counselor or a pastor, someone you can trust to listen, and who is willing to walk with you through the pain.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives." Email: johnsumwalt@gmail.com, or call 608-383-1387.