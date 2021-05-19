SUMWALT: What's good about pain?

"This would be my consolation;

I would even exult in unrelenting pain;

for I have not denied the words of the Holy One." Job 6:10

In the summer of 1965, about a month after graduating from eighth grade and two months before football practice was to begin at Ithaca High School, I developed the worst stomach ache I had ever had in my life. My parents thought it was the flu, but as it got worse and worse Dad said, “It might be your appendix. We better get you checked out.” So they bundled me into the Studebaker and took me over to the Edwards Clinic, across from the post office in Richland Center.

Dr. Roy Glise examined me and immediately confirmed Dad’s diagnosis. He said, “I will meet you up at the hospital in ten minutes.” There was no time to lose. After the surgery, Dr. Glise said they got it just in time before it ruptured and that I would have had a very long convalescence and a chance of getting life threatening gangrene if they had waited any longer to bring me in. The intense pain was a warning that saved my life.