SUMWALT: Who you gonna tell?

“Now the LORD came and stood there, calling as before, “Samuel! Samuel!” And Samuel said, “Speak, for your servant is listening.” 1 Samuel 3:10

If God ever spoke to you as God did to Samuel, would you tell anybody? If so, who?

In the opening scene of the 1999 film, "The Messenger: The Story of Joan of

Arc,” a very young Jeanne d'Arc is shown entering the confessional of a small

country chapel. The priest is a little annoyed because she has already been

to confession that day. He says to her: " Why are you so often in church?

Joan says, "I feel safe here. It's where I can talk to him. I try to talk to him.

Mostly he's the one who does the talking.”

"Who is this he?"

"He never says his name."

"What does he look like?"

"Beautiful."

"And what does he say to you?"

"He says I must be good and help everyone and take care of myself. Do you

think he is coming in the sky?"