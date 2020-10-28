SUMWALT: Who you gonna tell?

“Now the LORD came and stood there, calling as before, “Samuel! Samuel!” And Samuel said, “Speak, for your servant is listening.” 1 Samuel 3:10
If God ever spoke to you as God did to Samuel, would you tell anybody? If so, who?
In the opening scene of the 1999 film, "The Messenger: The Story of Joan of
Arc,” a very young Jeanne d'Arc is shown entering the confessional of a small
country chapel. The priest is a little annoyed because she has already been
to confession that day. He says to her: " Why are you so often in church?
Joan says, "I feel safe here. It's where I can talk to him. I try to talk to him.
Mostly he's the one who does the talking.”
"Who is this he?"
"He never says his name."
"What does he look like?"
"Beautiful."
"And what does he say to you?"
"He says I must be good and help everyone and take care of myself. Do you
think he is coming in the sky?"
(the priest, speaks in a soft gentle voice) "Perhaps, but wherever he is
coming from, I think you should listen to him. I think he is giving you very
good advice."
I show this excerpt in the seminars I lead on "A Safe Place To Tell
Visions," after I have read the story of Samuel's call. And I ask, "How do
you suppose Joan would be treated if she shared her visions in the office of
your pastor? Would she be encouraged to listen and to be open to the voice
of God? Would your pastor encourage a young person like Samuel to invite God to speak
after hearing God call his name?
Marjorie Thompson tells in her book, "Soul Feast," that "...people who have
had vivid experiences of God in their lives often find no place to share
them in traditional churches. A woman I know had a profound experience when
she was 14. In a time of solitude, she heard a very clear voice that seemed
startlingly more real than any human voice. The voice said, 'You are my
beloved child; walk with me, and you will heal my people.' She felt flooded
with a sense of well-being and peace and was powerfully moved to serve God.
Yet until we met, she had never felt free to share her experience with
anyone in her family or her church. She learned early on that people who
hear “voices’ are considered mental cases. This woman did not know there was
a framework from her faith tradition to help her interpret what had
happened. She often doubted whether her experience was real because she
could not imagine anyone accepting it as real."
Thompson adds, "Unless a priest, or pastor, or parishioner is willing to
hear and take such experiences seriously, people like this woman are left
with no guidance for integrating their own experience into their faith or
church life."
How could this happen in a church whose life is guided by scriptures filled
with vision stories like Samuel's?
Marcus Borg writes in his book, "The God We Never Knew, "In a number of
workshops, I have asked people whether they have had one or more experiences
that they would identify as an experience of God and, if so, to share them
in small groups. On average 80% of the participants identify one or
more and are eager to talk about them. They also frequently report that they
had never before been asked that question in a church setting or given an
opportunity to talk about it."
It is not that visions are any more rare in our own time than in Samuel's,
it's that most of us have not felt safe enough to talk about our experiences
of God's presence in church or anywhere else. How could this happen in a
church founded on mystical propositions like "resurrection," "Holy Spirit,"
the presence of Christ in the Eucharist, and the promise of Jesus that
"wherever two or three are gathered together in my name, there I will be
also?"
Elizabeth Barrett Browning wrote:
“Earth's crammed with heaven,
And every common bush afire with God;
But only he who seeks takes off his shoes;
The rest sit round and pluck blackberries.”
There is much plucking of blackberries in our world today. And those who do
see the fire, and dare to speak of it, are often discouraged by well-meaning
church leaders.
Tell me about your experiences of God's presence. I promise to listen and I will take off my shoes.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author of "Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives," email johnsumwalt@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!