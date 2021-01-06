SUMWALT: Yes, God speaks to us directly

Anna Joy Bauer tells how God spoke to her mother: “She saw a lady crying and she said she heard God tell her to go talk to this woman. So she went to talk to her and learned that this woman’s husband was dying and in need of an emergency kidney transplant. My mom prayed for her and began to walk away. She said she heard God loud and clear tell her to go back to the woman and say she was his match. My mom of course didn’t have any of the testing done, didn’t know the guy, and had no way of knowing that she would be a match. But she confidently went back to tell her what God said to her. The next day, they began doing all the tests and she was the perfect match for him. She gave him her kidney and not only is this guy still doing very well and alive and healthy, but my mom’s one kidney is performing better than ever, too."

My friend, Bonnie Bailey from Greenfield tells about how struggles with an alcoholic husband brought her to a place of despair: “One night after another of our arguments, I sat on the stairs leading to our basement. I felt as though I was at the bottom of a pit. I put my head down and cried, pleading with God, ‘Lord, I just can’t take this anymore. I don’t know what else to do. I’ve tried everything to keep this marriage going. Please help me. You’ve got to tell me what to do!’