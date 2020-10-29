Tariffs continue to hurt Wisconsin

In 2016, President Donald Trump carried Wisconsin in part because he promised voters that he would stand up to China and revitalize American manufacturing industries. But the outcome of the trade war may be doing more harm than good, especially when coupled with the coronavirus pandemic.

Nationally, Vice President Joe Biden is ahead in the polls but the deciding factor will surely come down to the key battleground states that are currently struggling because of tariffs, particularly those like Wisconsin.

Like President Trump, Americans support taking a stand against China and keeping them in check. That’s one of the reasons why the President received overwhelming support from blue-collar voters in 2016. But many of the people who cast their ballot in Wisconsin for President Trump have been disappointed on this issue. The trade war, of course, could be cited as a major reason why Wisconsin voters are not jumping in line to cast their ballot in support of the incumbent this year.

The implementation of tariffs has cost Wisconsinites $1.3 billion in additional taxes, and there has been little movement to indicate that President Trump’s trade war brought back the economic revival that was promised. In fact, the trade war has cost some Wisconsin farmers their livelihoods.