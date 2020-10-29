Tariffs continue to hurt Wisconsin

In 2016, President Donald Trump carried Wisconsin in part because he promised voters that he would stand up to China and revitalize American manufacturing industries. But the outcome of the trade war may be doing more harm than good, especially when coupled with the coronavirus pandemic.
Nationally, Vice President Joe Biden is ahead in the polls but the deciding factor will surely come down to the key battleground states that are currently struggling because of tariffs, particularly those like Wisconsin.
Like President Trump, Americans support taking a stand against China and keeping them in check. That’s one of the reasons why the President received overwhelming support from blue-collar voters in 2016. But many of the people who cast their ballot in Wisconsin for President Trump have been disappointed on this issue. The trade war, of course, could be cited as a major reason why Wisconsin voters are not jumping in line to cast their ballot in support of the incumbent this year.
The implementation of tariffs has cost Wisconsinites $1.3 billion in additional taxes, and there has been little movement to indicate that President Trump’s trade war brought back the economic revival that was promised. In fact, the trade war has cost some Wisconsin farmers their livelihoods.
It is no secret that tariffs have been hurting Wisconsin farmers, and to add to the frustration, it seems as though China is in no rush, buying only $8.6 billion of their obligated $36 billion in agricultural goods as part of the Phase One Trade Deal. But while China continues to fall short of the Phase One Trade Deal agreement, President Trump has been offering bailouts to farmers, paid by the tariffs against U.S. businesses, with two-thirds of the funds from these bailouts going to the top 10% of farms, leaving many of the struggling small-to-mid-sized farms in need. This is especially concerning given in 2019 alone Wisconsin lost 818 mainly family-owned and operated farms.
As the candidates make their rounds through our state, they must remember the impact that the trade war is having on our everyday lives. Given that Vice President Biden is ahead in the polls, President Trump would be smart to repeal tariffs and end the trade war, as it could give him a leg up over Vice President Biden among blue-collar workers and farm owners.
The White House is still up for grabs, and the path to get there is through Wisconsin. While Vice President Biden may maintain a lead nationally, voters will ultimately decide to throw their support behind the candidate that promises to end the tariffs and recognizes that Americans should not be shouldering the cost of the trade war.
Jayne Nakielski helps run her family’s century farm in Marquette County near Endeavor.
