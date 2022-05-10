Tommy Thompson: Focus on solutions, not personal attacks, in GOP primary for governor

I love Wisconsin. I won’t be a candidate for governor this fall, but I’m not ready to retire. My plan is to help move Wisconsin forward by working to develop solutions to the problems facing our great state.

Some folks are upset that there is a GOP primary for governor. I am here to tell you that a vigorous ideas-based primary that provides a positive vision for Wisconsin’s future is the GOP’s best — and history shows only — path to victory in November. That is not a knock on any candidate or campaign. It is simply how incumbent governors have been defeated in Wisconsin over the past 50 years. I know, because I am one of the four people who has defeated an incumbent governor during that time.

And this race is so critical to our future. When I ran in 1986, it was because Wisconsin was a state at risk. It was not a crisis of our people, resources or resolve. It was, as I said when I announced in April 1986, a crisis of our leadership that had simply put Wisconsin on the wrong track.

Unfortunately, we are in that position again. The middle class is being squeezed. Our schools are not improving or responding to parents, and our cities face a crime surge. Wisconsin Republicans must step up and provide the solutions.

The gubernatorial candidates who defeated incumbent governors are Lee Sherman Dreyfus in 1978; me in 1986; Jim Doyle in 2002 and Tony Evers in 2018. The four of us first won highly competitive primaries before we defeated the incumbent in the general election.

Dreyfus upset party-endorsed Bob Kasten before defeating acting Gov. Martin Schreiber in 1978. I won a five-way GOP primary in 1986 before I defeated Gov. Tony Earl. Doyle beat Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Dane County Executive Kathleen Falk before he defeated Gov. Scott McCallum. And Evers won a 10-way primary before he defeated Scott Walker.

These primary campaigns were issue-based and not focused on personal attacks. Sure, there were policy, and sometimes personal, differences between the candidates in all these races, including between me and Jonathan Barry. But these primaries were decided by who presented the clearest vision for the party for the general election.

That dynamic can happen again for both parties this summer. Republicans will have a competitive gubernatorial primary, and Democrats will have a competitive U.S. Senate primary. There is no reason to have a summer filled with mudslinging on either side. Voters are tired of the politics of personal destruction. They want leaders to solve problems.

Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Michels, who are seeking the Republican nomination for governor, have both won competitive GOP primaries in the past. Kevin Nicholson, another Republican gubernatorial challenger, won 56 of 72 counties in his primary loss for U.S. Senate in 2018. Primaries are not new to these candidates. If they focus on issues and solutions rather than personal attacks, the winner will be well prepared to take on incumbent Gov. Evers, and more importantly to lead Wisconsin through these very challenging times.

My focus this summer and fall will be on helping the Republican candidates create a positive, forward-looking agenda that will not only excite our base, but bring independents, suburban voters and disaffected Democrats to our side. That’s the best formula for success.

Thompson has served as governor, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and president of the University of Wisconsin System.