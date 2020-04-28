Torgerson: Hoping to have 'We Believe" event in Dells in 2021

“Are you a believer?” If I asked you that question to your face, you probably would be uncomfortable. You would probably suspect that a religious dialog would ensue. According to the dictionary, believing is a type of thought where we arrive at a conclusion that cannot be backed up with hard evidence. However, in the New Testament, the word “believe” is used in the context of believing in a person, usually Jesus.
Many of you may be aware that early this year, Karen and I began to contact the approximately 20 churches in the Dells area to have a “We Believe” event where all churches would gather in one place and have a joint outdoor Sunday service.
That was not just our idea. Other “signs” seemed to say that the time is right for such an event. One “sign” is the popularity of the song, “We Believe” performed by the Newsboys, a Christian rock band. If you haven’t heard the song, I will say that the words and music tend to elevate your thoughts toward transcendent levels. Here is a sample of the words:
In this time of desperation,
When all we know is doubt and fear
There is only One Foundation
We believe, We believe
In this broken generation
When all is dark, You help us see
There is only One Salvation
We believe, We believe
The song continues with a musical rendition of who and what we believe: “God the Father," “Jesus Christ," “the Holy Spirit," “He’s given us new life," “the crucifixion," “He conquered death," “the resurrection," “And He’s coming back again." Another “sign” for me is that the “Grace Communion International” denomination (GCI) has a whole systematic study on “We Believe” based on the Nicene Creed. Another GCI pastor in Minnesota and I Skype together as we work though the study. (Karen and I are aligned with GCI and with the E-Free tradition, as Karen and I are now members of Bridgepoint.)
My goal to was to contact every pastor and priest in the Dells area, and nine churches seemed to be interested, which is almost half of the Dells churches. But the format had to be changed because some churches believed that Sunday morning must be set aside for their assembly. So I changed the time to Sunday afternoon. Some church leaders felt uncomfortable with participating in an ecumenical service. So I gave up on a service and just thought to have a Sunday afternoon gathering with snacks and the singing of “We Believe” and a brief prayer for unity. Some pastors would not answer my phone call or letters. One church fired back some literature on their view of the Creation story. Another church pastor expressed that “true believers” must believe the creation sequence and timeline as expressed in the early chapters of Genesis.
Of course social distancing ended my contacts. I have not given up on the “We Believe” event, but I think we should aim for a Sunday afternoon in the summer of 2021.
When normal congregational assembly resumes I suggest that you add “We Believe” in your list of congregational hymns (preferably the Newsboys version). The words of this song incorporate many of the words of the Apostles’ and Nicean Creeds.
Let me close with this thought about Christian beliefs with a familiar verse from Acts 16:31 “Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved, you and your household.”
Some of you are committed to a church and its missions; some of you attend services only sporadically; some of you just believe in a Higher Power without the need for formal assembly or church membership. Only 10% of the U.S. population does not fall in one of those three categories (according to Pew Forum statistics). Regardless of which category describes you, take some time to understand Acts 16:31. What does “Believing in Jesus” mean? What does “saved” mean? Talk to a Christian pastor or priest or a Christian neighbor.
Realize that believing is strictly a human activity – your pets cannot believe. If you don’t believe in at least a higher power, then you believe in yourself.
John Torgerson has a seminary degree from Bethel Seminary (Minn.) and is a retired GCI pastor. John and Karen are members of Bridgepoint Mission Center.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!