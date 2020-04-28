Torgerson: Hoping to have 'We Believe" event in Dells in 2021

The song continues with a musical rendition of who and what we believe: “God the Father," “Jesus Christ," “the Holy Spirit," “He’s given us new life," “the crucifixion," “He conquered death," “the resurrection," “And He’s coming back again." Another “sign” for me is that the “Grace Communion International” denomination (GCI) has a whole systematic study on “We Believe” based on the Nicene Creed. Another GCI pastor in Minnesota and I Skype together as we work though the study. (Karen and I are aligned with GCI and with the E-Free tradition, as Karen and I are now members of Bridgepoint.)

My goal to was to contact every pastor and priest in the Dells area, and nine churches seemed to be interested, which is almost half of the Dells churches. But the format had to be changed because some churches believed that Sunday morning must be set aside for their assembly. So I changed the time to Sunday afternoon. Some church leaders felt uncomfortable with participating in an ecumenical service. So I gave up on a service and just thought to have a Sunday afternoon gathering with snacks and the singing of “We Believe” and a brief prayer for unity. Some pastors would not answer my phone call or letters. One church fired back some literature on their view of the Creation story. Another church pastor expressed that “true believers” must believe the creation sequence and timeline as expressed in the early chapters of Genesis.