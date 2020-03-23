TYREE COLUMN: Do you support the ‘Virginity Rocks’ movement?

Not that you were so brazen as to ask, but one of my greatest sources of pride as an old, happily married man is that I always managed to resist the siren call of premarital sex.

(Okay, I probably had help from the fact that once those mythical temptresses got a good look at me, they invariably stammered, “Um, sorry... wrong number. And your face looks like it has ALREADY smashed against the rocks.”)

Still, I would have felt less geeky and self-conscious in my teens and twenties if something like the current “Virginity Rocks” phenomenon had existed then.

As you may know, Danny Duncan (a 27-year-old YouTube personality and prankster) introduced “Virginity Rocks” T-shirts as a joke in 2017. But the message has caught fire. Chastity fans embrace it with dead seriousness, while hedonistic hipsters embrace it for the irony.

Of course, the casual observer’s confusion over who falls into which camp can both blunt the lesson AND cause people to practice abstinence even after tying the knot. (“Honey, I say that guy over there truly believes that True Love Waits.” “Wrong. I say that guy is mocking traditional values, dear.” “I say you’re crazy.” “I say you’re sleeping on the sofa for the next couple of weeks.”)