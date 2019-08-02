Two angles that are critical to the safety of Columbus and any other community. Safe streets. This month I want to highlight both for you.
The first is more in the form of a public service announcement, as again this year, the Columbus Police Department will be hosting National Night Out next Tuesday at Fireman’s Park.
National Night Out is a community/police togetherness and awareness event that occurs across the country. Originally conceived to promote neighbors to get outside and connect with their neighbor, it’s now grown as a fun way for people to understand and get to know their home town law enforcement. More than 16,000 communities across the country host some variation of National Night Out. In Columbus, it has taken place in Fireman’s Park, where Police Chief Dennis Weiner has worked with other local and public organizations to showcase programs for public safety, such as drug prevention, neighborhood watches, and other anti-crime efforts. The Columbus Area Fire Department has also had a heavy presence at the event, showcasing what is new.
This is a very family-friendly event that offers something for everyone. If you have time on Tuesday, I would highly encourage you to check out National Night Out, and enjoy what is there to offer – the brats go fast, though! The event runs from 5:30—8 p.m.
Part 2 of this safe streets focus is to let you know that street crews will be rolling in soon to take care of another batch of streets in need of attention. Sections of several city streets (Waterloo Street, Maple Avenue, Lewis Street, Prairie Street, Sunset Road and Selden Street) will be addressed as part of the 2019 Street Maintenance program. The new pavement work will be done in the form of mill and overlay – which is a complete resurface of the street. Crack filling, a practice to seal up pavement cracks, is also slated across the city. These are necessary investments in improving the roads in Columbus, continuing an ongoing commitment to chip away at this important issue. Some of the work may cause some disruptions around town when the heavier work takes place, however, keep an eye out on the city website and social media for messages regarding the latest happenings.
If you have any questions on this or any other issue before city government, please contact me down at City Hall at 623-5900 or via email at pvandersanden@columbuswi.us.
Patrick Vander Sanden serves as Columbus City Administrator.
