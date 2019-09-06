On Sunday, Aug. 25, I was happy to stop into the Columbus Area Senior Center to join a celebration of its 40th anniversary. That in itself was a great gathering, but the support and energy that I felt at the event was a clear example of why the CASC is so valued in Columbus. While I was there eating lunch and chatting with the many supporters of the Senior Center, I decided that I needed to write my next Under the Clock Tower column about it.
As I prepared for how to approach this column, I did a check on my computer files to see if I had written anything in the past about the CASC. Turns out I had, in 2014, in marking it’s 35th anniversary. In recounting all of the benefits that the Senior Center brings to our community, I know that current Senior Center Director Kim Lang, the members of the Senior Center Advisory Board and all of her dedicated volunteers have built upon all of the programs and services that are provided. Below is a list of things I wrote about then, but supplemented with some new, updated information that has developed just through the past few years.
Did you know that the Senior Center opened in October 1979 in what was formerly the Johnson Garage? With more than 384 registered friends, the patrons come to the Center for activities and services that include:
- A fitness room equipped with treadmills, a cardio strider and strength training machines, which can be used individually or as part of a scheduled exercise class;
- Regular health screenings (including blood pressure, foot care and others) and health information presentations;
- A computer lab for use with free wi-fi and opportunities for training on computers and the internet;
- Recreational offerings provided that include card games, arts and crafts, puzzles and bingo;
- An information center for various support groups, volunteer transportation assistance, household repair help and home services;
- A developing electronic outreach program to provide patrons who cannot physically come to the CASC, but can take advantage of some to the programming via electronic video.
That’s not all. The site hosts the Columbia County Aging & Resource Center (ARDC), providing a daily meal service.
I’m sure I could fill this whole Columbus Journal page if I were to list everything that the Columbus Area Senior Center offers the Columbus Community.
Of course, all of the activity at the Senior Center would not exist without the dedicated work of the staff. Director Kim Lang, and her Assistant, Candace Schroeder manage the day-to-day operations (with summer assistance from Sue Mietzel this year). The Senior Citizens Advisory Board provides policy guidance. Members of the Board include Chairman Dale Gessler, Ed Parpart, Beth Heininger, Michael Schultz, Cathy Ballweg, Rod Melotte and Shirley Banetzke. Beyond that, the many volunteers and area sponsors to the Senior Center keep it going strong. While the city of Columbus provides funding assistance to this important service, the generous donations of time and money are critical to the continued success of this facility.
Whether you are a member of the Greatest Generation, a Baby-Boomer, Gen-X’er, Millenial, or younger, I highly recommend learning more about the positive impact that the Columbus Area Senior Center brings to our hometown. Happy 40th!
