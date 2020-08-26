WALDON: A nightmare for Rep. Kurtz?

I read Rep. Tony Kurtz’ piece in the Aug. 20 Reedsburg Times-Press with the headline: “Joe Biden’s climate dream a nightmare for rural Wisconsin.” Three 10-inch columns praising President Donald Trump for a multitude of things he hasn’t done while ignoring all the damage Trump’s actions have done to our health, our environment, and our democracy.
I had to wonder why a candidate facing his own reelection would choose to take his time to so vigorously defend and support another candidate using totally bogus information. Then it occurred to me: the fate of every Republican on the ballot in November is tied to the fate of Trump. With Trump at the top of the ticket, all down ballot Republicans are in danger of losing their seat. This is Rep. Kurtz’ nightmare, and in true Trump fashion he is deflecting and trying to project that nightmare onto the Democratic Presidential nominee, Joe Biden. He even attempts to demean that candidate by referring to him as simply “Biden” using President Trump’s proclivity for refusing to address people with proper respect.
Rep. Kurtz’ options are limited however, because he has no record to run on other than voting 100% of the time with Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. The same Speaker Vos who removed Medicaid expansion from Gov. Evers’ 2019-2020 budget, the same Speaker Vos who refused to bring the Assembly into session to pass a bill that would help the homeless over the winter – saying instead that he might bring it up in the spring – which he didn’t. The same Speaker Vos who filed a suit with the Wisconsin Supreme Court to overturn Gov. Evers’ extension of the stay at home order resulting in spikes in COVID cases in the state. The same Speaker Vos who decided that suing again to remove Gov. Evers’ mask mandate probably was not a good political move while Wisconsinites were dying of COVID. No wonder Rep. Kurtz is living in a nightmare.
Rep. Kurtz’ desperation is transparent to any who have even a cursory knowledge of the issues our state and our nation face. His ham-fisted attempt to tie former V.P. Joe Biden to future nightmare scenarios in Wisconsin only sheds a bright light on the health, economic, and environmental disasters Wisconsin has suffered under the leadership of President Trump and the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature. Wisconsin has lost 216,000 private sector jobs and has seen its unemployment rate go from 3.4% to 7% since this time last year. Wisconsin has lost farms at a record pace—352 Wisconsin dairy farms lost in 2016, 465 lost in 2017 and 691 in 2018. The losses accelerated each subsequent year of the Trump administration. As 2019 turned to 2020, Wisconsin held the record, leading the nation in family farm bankruptcies. So, according to Kurtz, Trump is on the right track? I beg to differ!
Rep. Kurtz has let down the people of his district by continually voting on behalf of his big donors as well as his party leaders. The voters of the district deserve much better leadership than this. Someone who will respond to the needs of the people by doing what a representative is supposed to do, represent the people, not the party.
Mark Waldon (D-Reedsburg) is running against incumbent Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc) for the 50th Assembly District seat in the Wisconsin Legislature in the Nov. 3 election.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!