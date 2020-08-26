WALDON: A nightmare for Rep. Kurtz?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I read Rep. Tony Kurtz’ piece in the Aug. 20 Reedsburg Times-Press with the headline: “Joe Biden’s climate dream a nightmare for rural Wisconsin.” Three 10-inch columns praising President Donald Trump for a multitude of things he hasn’t done while ignoring all the damage Trump’s actions have done to our health, our environment, and our democracy.

I had to wonder why a candidate facing his own reelection would choose to take his time to so vigorously defend and support another candidate using totally bogus information. Then it occurred to me: the fate of every Republican on the ballot in November is tied to the fate of Trump. With Trump at the top of the ticket, all down ballot Republicans are in danger of losing their seat. This is Rep. Kurtz’ nightmare, and in true Trump fashion he is deflecting and trying to project that nightmare onto the Democratic Presidential nominee, Joe Biden. He even attempts to demean that candidate by referring to him as simply “Biden” using President Trump’s proclivity for refusing to address people with proper respect.