Wisconsin Needs to Know the Plan
Wisconsin is fast approaching a full calendar year under the weight of COVID-19. While there are many reasons to be optimistic heading into 2021, including the approval and distribution of multiple vaccines, we as neighbors need to continue to do what we can to curtail the virus and heal the damage it has caused.
We must also take time to remember those who have lost their lives or the life of a loved one during this difficult time. We have all been impacted by COVID-19 in one way or another, and the damage caused by this pandemic will last some time. As always, the citizens of Wisconsin have stepped up to the challenge in a big way. We’ve been asked to hunker down, stay home, and mask up, and have helped each other whenever possible. I couldn’t be more proud of my friends and neighbors across the 39th Assembly District and the state.
As I mentioned, the people of Wisconsin have stepped up to address COVID-19 head on. Now it is time for Gov. Tony Evers and his Department of Health Services to do the same. No pushing the blame or passing the buck, the citizens of Wisconsin deserve to know now what the vaccine distribution and administration plan is.
They deserve to know their place in line, how to sign up when it’s their turn, and where they’ll go to get it. The Governor had an opportunity to address this in his State of the State address and unfortunately largely declined to do so. Just last week, his advisory committee voted on recommendations for who should be next in line—which included prisoners, instead of 65-year-old grandma and grandpa.
Gov. Evers has known for months that a vaccine would be on its way. The federal government and the private sector worked at a historic pace to make it happen. It would be appreciated if the Evers’ administration could operate with the same sense of urgency. The articles and news stories about Wisconsin’s lack of preparation and slow vaccination pace are embarrassing.
Reports of an administration that lacks leadership when it comes to communicating with critical individuals and providers across the state. And now, Wisconsin has fallen to nearly the bottom of Midwestern states when it comes to vaccinating on a per capita basis.
Wisconsin needs a vaccine distribution plan now. We cannot wait any longer.
State Representative Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) represents the 39th Assembly District. He can be reached at Rep.Born@legis.wisconsin.gov.