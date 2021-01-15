Wisconsin Needs to Know the Plan

Wisconsin is fast approaching a full calendar year under the weight of COVID-19. While there are many reasons to be optimistic heading into 2021, including the approval and distribution of multiple vaccines, we as neighbors need to continue to do what we can to curtail the virus and heal the damage it has caused.

We must also take time to remember those who have lost their lives or the life of a loved one during this difficult time. We have all been impacted by COVID-19 in one way or another, and the damage caused by this pandemic will last some time. As always, the citizens of Wisconsin have stepped up to the challenge in a big way. We’ve been asked to hunker down, stay home, and mask up, and have helped each other whenever possible. I couldn’t be more proud of my friends and neighbors across the 39th Assembly District and the state.

As I mentioned, the people of Wisconsin have stepped up to address COVID-19 head on. Now it is time for Gov. Tony Evers and his Department of Health Services to do the same. No pushing the blame or passing the buck, the citizens of Wisconsin deserve to know now what the vaccine distribution and administration plan is.