Born Column: DPI distorted school report cards

Educating our kids is one of the highest priorities of our state. It is important that we ensure all children in Wisconsin, regardless of where they live, have access to quality K12 education. The good news is that Wisconsin performs very well compared to other states in this responsibility—several recent rankings put Wisconsin in the top 10 states in the nation for our school systems.
Good school systems don’t happen by accident—they develop through constant evaluation and improvement. This means monitoring our schools to make sure that students are given the tools and resources they need to succeed. One of the main ways we track our schools is through yearly report cards, which contain a rating based on student achievement, growth, target group outcomes and graduation readiness. Earlier this month, the Department of Public Instruction released the report cards on each of our public and choice schools—which are one of the first looks into how the pandemic and school closures impacted kids academically.
While the report card contents show mixed results, I was especially concerned by the way DPI manipulated the results. For the first time since they began being published – over a decade ago – the department decided to change the scoring of the report cards, and did so without giving notice to the public. Which means even though DPI is touting that 95% of schools met or exceeded expectations, making it seem like academic performance is improving, a closer look shows that many of our schools are performing worse than previous years.
Among the most deceiving report cards is the Madison Metropolitan School District, where the district score decreased while their star rating went up because of DPI’s scoring changes. The reality is that a fifth of high schools students in Madison are failing at least one class and only about half of kids are proficient in math at eighth grade and English in third grade.
While parents have spent the past 18 months worrying about how their children’s education has been impacted by the pandemic, DPI has been crafting a way to declare that MMSD is “exceeding expectations” and mask the learning loss that has happened. It’s unacceptable that we lower expectations to overstate the performance of our schools, while many kids continue to fall further behind.
Our annual report cards are intended to give parents and families a realistic picture of how well our schools are serving the kids of our state, and inform policymakers of areas that need improvement- but the recent deception by DPI misrepresents our progress and achievement.
My hope going forward is that the Tony Evers Administration is more transparent instead of distorting the true state of our schools, so that we can strive to maintain the great schools we have, improve those that are underperforming, and better focus on our top priority- which is to serve our kids.
State Rep. Mark Born resides in Beaver dam and represents the 39th Assembly District in the Wisconsin Assembly. He can be reached at 608-266-2540 or rep.born@legis.wi.gov.