Born Column: DPI distorted school report cards

Among the most deceiving report cards is the Madison Metropolitan School District, where the district score decreased while their star rating went up because of DPI’s scoring changes. The reality is that a fifth of high schools students in Madison are failing at least one class and only about half of kids are proficient in math at eighth grade and English in third grade.

While parents have spent the past 18 months worrying about how their children’s education has been impacted by the pandemic, DPI has been crafting a way to declare that MMSD is “exceeding expectations” and mask the learning loss that has happened. It’s unacceptable that we lower expectations to overstate the performance of our schools, while many kids continue to fall further behind.

Our annual report cards are intended to give parents and families a realistic picture of how well our schools are serving the kids of our state, and inform policymakers of areas that need improvement- but the recent deception by DPI misrepresents our progress and achievement.

My hope going forward is that the Tony Evers Administration is more transparent instead of distorting the true state of our schools, so that we can strive to maintain the great schools we have, improve those that are underperforming, and better focus on our top priority- which is to serve our kids.

State Rep. Mark Born resides in Beaver dam and represents the 39th Assembly District in the Wisconsin Assembly. He can be reached at 608-266-2540 or rep.born@legis.wi.gov.

