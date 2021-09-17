Born Column: Education remains a top priority

One of the greatest parts about my job as your state representative is listening to your opinions and understanding the issues that are most important to you and your family.

Hearing from our community and keeping a pulse on what’s a priority to our residents helps me arrive at the best decisions in Madison. Time and time again, I hear from constituents who reach out to my office, or who I cross paths with in the community, that investing in our kid’s education is one of their top priorities.

That’s why every state budget I’ve voted for has provided a significant increase in K-12 education. We’ve prioritized funding for our kid’s mental health and made sure schools had the resources they need to provide a quality education to those with special needs. If it’s a top priority for my constituents, it’s a top priority for me. That’s a promise I will always keep.