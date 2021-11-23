Born Column: Election reviews worthwhile effort to improve the process

Beyond my concerns about the audit findings, I was even more disappointed by the reaction to it. For decades, the Legislative Audit Bureau has been conducting impartial audits of government agencies under both Democrat and Republican administrations and producing reputable reports that improve our government’s operations– something we should always be striving to do. But the reaction to this report by those audited was unprecedented.

During their testimony, both WEC and the city of Madison attacked the Audit Bureau, questioned their integrity and claimed the report had major errors despite being unable to cite them. These sentiments are particularly frustrating because half of the commissioners at WEC refused to engage with the LAB, and the city of Madison did not fully comply with the audit. I suspect that had they been more cooperative, their concerns would have been addressed.

Ultimately, there is always room for improvement in our laws and within government agencies. The purpose of the audit was for legislators to understand what laws can be clarified and where compliance with existing laws can be improved. It is time to look forward to future elections to protect the security, consistency, and legitimacy of this foundation of our society and country.

State Rep. Mark Born resides in Beaver dam and represents the 39th Assembly District in the Wisconsin Assembly. He can be reached at 608-266-2540 or rep.born@legis.wi.gov.