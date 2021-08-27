Born Column: Evers plays politics with public safety

A year ago this past week, we all watched in horror as violence, looting, and unrest overtook Kenosha.

We remember the footage—neighborhoods were looted, businesses were burned to the ground, and the city suffered violent disruption night after night.

At a time when our state needed strong leadership to guide us through unprecedented times, Wisconsinites were left to wonder—where was our governor? When offered help by the president; he turned it down. When pleas for assistance flooded in from locals, he waited days to use his office to even declare a state of emergency. At a time where one of our cities was literally burning to the ground, where was Gov. Tony Evers?

Sadly, this isn’t the only example of Gov. Evers’ willingness to ignore public safety and turn his back on law enforcement.

Earlier this month, the Legislature sent the governor a bipartisan bill that would have reduced state funding to municipalities who slashed funding for their police departments. A day after the bill arrived at his desk, Gov. Evers quietly vetoed it, signaling his support for municipalities across Wisconsin to defund the police. At a time when crime is running rampant throughout our communities, cutting police departments is certainly not what’s best for Wisconsin families.