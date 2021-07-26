Born Column: It’s time to stop paying people to not work

Last month, the Legislature sent Gov. Evers a bill that would have put a stop to the additional unemployment benefits that are being provided by the federal government. Passing this bill was common sense—over half the states across the country, both Republican and Democrat, are ending them early. Reports have shown that the states that have withdrawn from the $300 additional weekly benefit have seen improving job numbers and fewer individuals filing for benefits. With significant worker shortages in all industries, getting rid of these additional benefits seemed like a no-brainer. It’s a push to do everything we can to get people back into the workforce.

Days after the bill arrived at his desk, Gov. Evers quietly vetoed it. On top of that, he announced millions in new funding for programs to help connect people to jobs—programs that he anticipates won’t be available until the fall.

While I appreciate that the governor has finally acknowledged that there is a workforce shortage, throwing money at this problem is not the solution. Just like creating new government run programs, that aren’t ready until months from now, is not the solution. This is a significant problem and we have no time to waste. It’s time to get people back to work.

Sometimes not only the easiest, but also the best solution is standing right in front of you. Putting a stop to these federal benefits is a perfect example of this. I hope Gov. Evers will wake up and see that in order for our state to fully recover, we have to take reasonable approaches to getting back to normal. It’s time to lead and make decisions that will benefit the people and state of Wisconsin.

State Rep. Mark Born resides in Beaver Dam and represents the 39th Assembly District in the Wisconsin Assembly. He can be reached at 608-266-2540 or rep.born@legis.wi.gov.

