CONSIDINE COLUMN: Passage of the 2021-23 Biennial Budget

On June 30, the Wisconsin State Assembly convened to debate and pass the AB 68, the 2021-23 Biennial Budget bill.

I opened my floor speech singing these lyrics, “Que sera, sera. Whatever will be, will be. The future’s not ours to see. “

I began this way because this budget is about the future and not about this legislative body’s desires. However, before Gov. Tony Evers presented his budget, my colleagues in the majority started dictating what he could and could not introduce in the budget. Thankfully, Gov. Evers held his public listening sessions, listened to what the state needed and made investments for the future wellbeing of Wisconsinites.

Then the Joint Committee on Finance unfortunately threw out that entire budget. They did this despite hearing resounding applause from stakeholders in agriculture, education, environmental advocacy, and public health. I thought that the Joint Committee on Finance might listen to the people of our state, but that was unfounded hope.