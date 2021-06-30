CONSIDINE COLUMN: Passage of the 2021-23 Biennial Budget

On June 30, the Wisconsin State Assembly convened to debate and pass the AB 68, the 2021-23 Biennial Budget bill.
I opened my floor speech singing these lyrics, “Que sera, sera. Whatever will be, will be. The future’s not ours to see. “
I began this way because this budget is about the future and not about this legislative body’s desires. However, before Gov. Tony Evers presented his budget, my colleagues in the majority started dictating what he could and could not introduce in the budget. Thankfully, Gov. Evers held his public listening sessions, listened to what the state needed and made investments for the future wellbeing of Wisconsinites.
Then the Joint Committee on Finance unfortunately threw out that entire budget. They did this despite hearing resounding applause from stakeholders in agriculture, education, environmental advocacy, and public health. I thought that the Joint Committee on Finance might listen to the people of our state, but that was unfounded hope.
There was nothing bipartisan in the formation of the budget before us. The future is not ours to see, and I don’t think the members of this body are seeing the future or the past clearly. We are being told to see the glass as half-full, but the glass isn’t half-full. Gov. Evers’ budget proposed $1,000,000 per year for a meat processor grant program. The Joint Committee on Finance only funded this program at $20,000 per year. This is not a glass that’s half-full – it’s 20% full. Unfortunately, this trend is present throughout most of the budget before us – from Knowles-Nelson to education; this budget is insufficient and doesn’t even meet the halfway mark.
Unfortunately, this legislative body thinks that the future is ours to play with. It is not. The future’s not ours to see – it’s our kids and grandkids who will end up feeling the impacts of this failure to invest in industries across the board. So, I hope my colleagues who crafted this budget remember – "que sera, sera. The future’s not ours to see."
Democratic State Rep. Dave Considine of Baraboo represents the 81st Assembly District in the state Legislature, which encompasses eastern Sauk County, including Baraboo. He can be reached by phone at 608-266-7746, or email Rep.Considine@legis.wisconsin.gov.