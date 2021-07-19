CONSIDINE COLUMN: Wisconsin’s past, present and future in hemp

July 17-23 is Hemp History Week, so it’s a great opportunity to highlight Wisconsin’s past, present, and future in the industry. In the past, Wisconsin was a national leader in hemp. Industrial hemp was grown experimentally here in the early 1900s, we had 7,000 acres dedicated to hemp farming in 1917, and by the 1940s, we led the nation in hemp production. At that time, hand labor was necessary and this crop was intensive to produce. However, Wisconsin’s farmers used their great work ethic to become leaders in harvesting this crop. During the height of hemp production, our state also had 42 processing mills. These mills were able to process the fibrous hemp stalks into a number of materials including rope, shoes, sewing materials, and caulking for the U.S. military.

From the mid-1900s until the passage of 2017 Senate Bill 119 it was illegal to grow hemp in Wisconsin. After I introduced bills in April 2015 and February 2017 on this topic, my colleagues and I finally got a bill to the governor’s desk in November 2017. This bill was the first step in many to get to the hemp program that we now have in Wisconsin. Today, the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection licenses farmers to grow hemp for CBD and fiber.