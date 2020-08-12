CROOM COLUMN: Trump said no to socialized medicine, then said yes

Implementing the president’s executive order will also restrict patient access to lifesaving drugs. Just as an example, 95 percent of new cancer drugs are available in the United States; only 55 percent are available in countries the Trump administration itself has examined. Moreover, the average lag between the time cancer drugs are available in the United States compared to elsewhere is 17 months.

It should be obvious to any observer of global health care policy that socialist price controls are harmful to patients and would be harmful to the American economy.

So, why would President Trump, who so recently railed against injecting socialism into American health care, now trumpet a system that effectively imports socialist controls?

The answer is battleground state presidential politics.

Trump says one thing in the State of the Union address, and does something else when he realizes he needs a talking point to shore up senior citizen support in the battleground state of Florida. On July 30, he tweeted, “Drug prices will soon be lowered massively.” It’s a talking point that probably appeals to retirees in Florida. Yet the cost the president’s executive order to Americans will be measured in diminished health and lost lives.