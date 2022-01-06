DALLMAN COLUMN: Here is some of the work I did for the 41st Assembly District

For the last 12 months of public service as the State Rep. for the 41st District, I have spent countless hours and days learning more about the people and businesses I represent. Whatever corner of the district I visit, and everywhere in between, I use the opportunity to learn something new while providing my constituents the opportunity to get to know me, and help me shape the legislation affecting our district.
It is incredibly frustrating to see columns, such as the one from Brian Lander’s Dec. 30, that ridicule accessibility and accountability. I pride myself on being accessible and I hope everyone recognizes that I would enjoy the opportunity to speak with you about the issues you find important and different ways we can work together to solve those issues.
Landers took it upon himself to criticize a current piece of legislation I am working on regarding to animal-drawn vehicles and “other meaningless legislation.” Instead of ridiculing his column, I will instead provide an outline of legislation that I either have authored or have been pushing for each day in the Assembly. I will leave it up to you, my constituents, to determine if my record as your legislator has been focused on the issues that matter most to you and your community.
There are several bills that I have been either the lead author or co-author of that address the major issues Landers expressed in his column. First, is Assembly Bill 234, which would have provided significant relief funding for the tourism and amusement industry that was incredibly hard hit during the first year of the pandemic. This bill passed both the Assembly and the Senate, but was unfortunately vetoed by the governor. This bill would have had a major impact on the Wisconsin Dells economy.
Secondly, I’d like to touch on AB 227, which I have been working on specifically for the city of Wisconsin Dells and would give relief to the city in their tax incremental districts. I have also been working on AB 376 at the request of fire and law enforcement personnel across the district. AB 376 would re-fund the statewide urban search and rescue team that would be able to assist if there is a structural collapse of a large building, of which Wisconsin Dells has many.
Beyond the Wisconsin Dells, I have been working diligently to give our law enforcement and first responders the tools, funding, and respect that they need to be successful. Wisconsin’s crime rate is on the rise and the number of law enforcement officers on the street has hit its lowest level in at least a decade. I have fought in the budget for body cameras for members of our rural police departments, and am still fighting in the Assembly to pass AB 335, which would provide grant funding for them.
This week, I have introduced a bill in a broader law enforcement package, to provide funding for our smaller police departments (less than 25 officers) to train and equip officers. Much of these costs are too high for small departments and often falls to the officers themselves making it very hard to attract new officers to rural areas.
I also worked to address the struggling agricultural economy. I worked alongside Rep. Tony Kurtz to provide more funding to boost agricultural exports in our state. As the dairy state, we produce many products that are currently being underutilized across the country and world. Act 92 was signed into law and will provide much needed support for producers by working to open up new markets and finding ways to increase the value of Wisconsin milk and other dairy products.
Other bills and issues that I have been a strong voice for deal with rural broadband expansion, supporting our rural hospitals, increasing workforce housing developments, and the elimination of the personal property tax.
I have been honored to serve as your representative for the last year. I will never be ashamed of meeting with my constituents, and I will never lose touch of the people of my district. I encourage all of you to reach out to my office with any issues, questions, concerns, or suggestions that you may have to make our district and state a better place to live. I’m confident that the vast majority of Wisconsinites see through the negativity in the media and I will continue trying each day to make our state a more positive place.
Until I see you again in the very near future, I wish you the best of luck in the new year.
Rep. Alex Dallman, (R-Green Lake), represents the 41st District in the State Assembly. He can be reached at 608-266-8077, email rep.dallman@legis.wisconsin.gov or visit https://legis.wisconsin.gov/assembly/41/dallman.