DALLMAN COLUMN: Here is some of the work I did for the 41st Assembly District

For the last 12 months of public service as the State Rep. for the 41st District, I have spent countless hours and days learning more about the people and businesses I represent. Whatever corner of the district I visit, and everywhere in between, I use the opportunity to learn something new while providing my constituents the opportunity to get to know me, and help me shape the legislation affecting our district.

It is incredibly frustrating to see columns, such as the one from Brian Lander’s Dec. 30, that ridicule accessibility and accountability. I pride myself on being accessible and I hope everyone recognizes that I would enjoy the opportunity to speak with you about the issues you find important and different ways we can work together to solve those issues.

Landers took it upon himself to criticize a current piece of legislation I am working on regarding to animal-drawn vehicles and “other meaningless legislation.” Instead of ridiculing his column, I will instead provide an outline of legislation that I either have authored or have been pushing for each day in the Assembly. I will leave it up to you, my constituents, to determine if my record as your legislator has been focused on the issues that matter most to you and your community.