ERPENBACH COLUMN: Setting the record straight on the state budget

Families, schools, and small businesses deserve and depend on a responsible budget that invests in our priorities. While Republicans attempt to spread the false message that they are doing more for schools, more for health care, more for kids, we know that they are not telling the whole truth, because Wisconsin missed the opportunity to invest more.

It’s no secret that the budget Legislative Republicans sent to the governor fell short in many key areas, particularly when it came to our schools. With all due respect, this is where Frostman missed the mark. The measure to deposit $550 million to the rainy day fund wasn’t specifically designated for schools or any other purpose. The governor’s actions moved that money into the General Fund making it more accessible to disperse to our local schools, should Republicans feel so inclined.

Additionally, he fails to mention that Republicans voted against a Democrat motion that included a $1.2 billion property tax cut.