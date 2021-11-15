FIELD COLUMN: Plow drivers need your respect, consideration and cooperation

Snowplow operators are experiencing more and more accidents and close calls with the same people and vehicles they are trying to help.

The modern plow trucks are great machines, equipped with a front plow – 12-foot wide, side wing plow – 9-foot wide, a computer-controlled salt/liquid de-icing material spreader, LED Lights, and mirrors in many places to help operators see all sides of their equipment. A fully equipped and loaded tri-axle plow truck weighs in at more than 60,000 pounds, measures 21-foot wide with the wing plow down, 38-foot long, and 13-foot tall.

The people who operate these trucks in all types of weather, both by day and by night, are tasked with a very challenging duty. They basically climb aboard, plow/salt and plow/salt until the storm is over. Many times the roads are snow covered and slippery. At times, visibility is zero and temperatures are subzero. They can be required to work around the clock for several days with a standard work policy of 16 hours on duty and six hours off between shifts.

A typical Dodge County highway snowplow route is 17 miles long or 34 lane miles. It may take two hours or more for a truck to make one pass through the route.