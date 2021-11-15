FIELD COLUMN: Plow drivers need your respect, consideration and cooperation

Snowplow operators are experiencing more and more accidents and close calls with the same people and vehicles they are trying to help.
The modern plow trucks are great machines, equipped with a front plow – 12-foot wide, side wing plow – 9-foot wide, a computer-controlled salt/liquid de-icing material spreader, LED Lights, and mirrors in many places to help operators see all sides of their equipment. A fully equipped and loaded tri-axle plow truck weighs in at more than 60,000 pounds, measures 21-foot wide with the wing plow down, 38-foot long, and 13-foot tall.
The people who operate these trucks in all types of weather, both by day and by night, are tasked with a very challenging duty. They basically climb aboard, plow/salt and plow/salt until the storm is over. Many times the roads are snow covered and slippery. At times, visibility is zero and temperatures are subzero. They can be required to work around the clock for several days with a standard work policy of 16 hours on duty and six hours off between shifts.
A typical Dodge County highway snowplow route is 17 miles long or 34 lane miles. It may take two hours or more for a truck to make one pass through the route.
Freezing rain, wind, and heavy snow are some of the challenges nature delivers for these operators. They are part of the job and cannot be controlled. However, there are other challenges of the human nature that can be addressed and hopefully minimized or eliminated.
Some of the common concerns plow operators face are:
- Motorists driving too fast for conditions. Slow down when it’s slippery.
- Motorists following too closely behind the truck. In many cases, vehicles are so close the operator cannot see them in their mirrors. Operators need to be able to safely back up and reposition the truck several times to adequately clear an intersection. Vehicles in their blind spots or following too closely are a hazard. Stay back 200 feet and allow the operators to safely do their job.
- Bright lights. Dim high beam headlights whether approaching a plow truck or following a truck.
- Drivers passing plow trucks under slippery conditions. This is not recommended unless the truck is doing shoulder/ditch winging and the pavement is dry.
- At times the operators encounter vehicles approaching them with snow and ice covering the windshield. Clear the entire windshield, side windows, and mirrors to provide safe visibility in all directions.
- Distracted driving is a growing concern. Hang up and drive, especially during snow and ice events.
Hours of coverage during storms vary by class of road.
Class 1 roads receive 24-hour service. Class 1 roads are Highway 41, Hwy. 151, Hwy. 60 from Hwy. 67 to Hartford, Hwy. 26 from Hwy. 60 to Watertown, and Hwy. 33 from Beaver Dam to the east county line.
Class 2 roads receive coverage from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Class 2 roads are Hwy. 73 from Hwy. 33 to Columbus, Hwy. 33 from Hwy. 73 to Beaver Dam, Hwy. 16/60 and 60 from Columbus to Hwy. 67, Hwy. 26 from Hwy. 60 to Waupun, and all of Hwy. 68, 175, 28, 67, and 49.
All county roads receive coverage from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.
It should be everyone’s goal to:
- Minimize traveling in poor weather conditions.
- Allow additional travel time if travelling is required.
- Slow down to a safe speed based on conditions.
- Dim your high beam headlights when approaching or following snowplowing equipment.
- Follow snow removal equipment at a safe distance – 200-feet is the recommended minimum distance.
- Never pass a plow truck on a slippery road.
- Give consideration to plow operators at all times. Do not pull out in front of them from a stop sign at an intersection. These trucks are heavy and do not stop as quickly as a car or light truck can.
Consider these safety goals next time it snows and every time it snows. Snowplow operators everywhere will appreciate it.
Brian Field, highway commissioner, Dodge County Highway Commission, 211 E. Center St., Juneau, can be reached at 920-386-3653 bfield@co.dodge.wi.us.