FITZGERALD COLUMN: Sticking it to American workers and businesses

Small businesses across the country have been waiting on President Biden’s promise to help America “Bounce Back,” but at this rate, he’s created just as many problems as the pandemic itself did. First, his administration made businesses compete with the increased federal unemployment bonus—after these same businesses were already fighting to stay afloat from lengthy shutdowns—now he wants businesses to compete for an even smaller pool of eligible workers through this vaccine mandate.

Not to mention, this OSHA mandate is arbitrary and completely blind to the nuances of each individual workplace across our country and industry-to-industry. Whether your workforce operates inside or outside, all will be treated the same with this one-size-fits all solution President Biden has decided to slap workers and businesses with. Businesses who fail to comply with the new OSHA mandate will be charged thousands of dollars for each violation. Where is the logic? There doesn’t seem to be enough of it in this White House.