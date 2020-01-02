FLOWERS COLUMN: Don't force your sons to see 'Little Women'

On Christmas Day, Greta Gerwig’s updated version of the young adult classic “Little Women” opened in theaters to great acclaim, fantastic reviews and strong box office numbers.

And yet, some women found fault with the fact that not enough men were flocking to see it.

In a piece for the New York Times, writer Kristy Eldredge observed that the film hadn’t garnered a lot of award nominations from the Screen Actors Guild (zero) and the Golden Globes (two,) and mentioned that the audiences seemed to be overwhelmingly filled with women. Film producer Amy Pascal agrees, arguing in Vanity Fair that many male awards-season voters are skipping Gerwig’s adaptation because they think it’s not for guys.

Eldredge seemed to blame men for not appreciating female-centric stories and framed it as some sort of character flaw that society needed to address: “If many men haven’t wanted to give it a chance because they don’t think it’s meant for them, we still have a way to go in considering all kinds of narratives about women to be deserving of thoughtful attention.”