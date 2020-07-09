FROSTMAN COLUMN: 2020 election involves more than just presidential race

It makes this election all about enthusiasm and turnout. It makes it about who can bring a common sense message. This region of South Central Wisconsin is truly a microcosm of the state, with a smattering of urban cities, areas in the shell of the Madison metropolitan region, along with small towns and rural settings.

Control over both houses of Congress is in the balance. Republicans are just a few seats away from regaining control of the House, and your support of candidates is critical in making this happen this year, and in Wisconsin we can start by defeating Ron Kind in the 3rd Congressional District. Though Peter Theron faces long odds in the 2nd Congressional District, supporting his candidacy can make a difference “up” the ballot with greater enthusiasm and energy generated by his efforts.

President Trump made an initial visit this year in a rally held in Milwaukee in January, and Vice President Mike Pence came to Madison later that month. Both Pence and Trump have been to Wisconsin several times since those dates, and they will be here a bunch more as the campaign season heats up to match the summer weather. Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden rarely emerges from his basement. We can also expect to see substantial attention focused nationally on the pulse of the state.