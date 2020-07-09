FROSTMAN COLUMN: 2020 election involves more than just presidential race
0 comments

FROSTMAN COLUMN: 2020 election involves more than just presidential race

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Every 12 years, elective offices chosen in Wisconsin has a bit of a twist. The governor’s race is always in the two-year cycle opposite the presidential election, and the six-year term for the U.S. senators means there will be presidential election cycles that include a statewide Senate race, but in that 12-year cycle, there is no other statewide race aside from the presidency; 2020 is one of those years.

Lack of any additional statewide races obviously makes the statewide race all about the presidential candidate. In 2016, Sen. Ron Johnson was re-elected as Donald Trump turned Wisconsin red for the first time since 1984. Was this a matter of Trump helping Johnson, or Johnson helping Trump? In 2018, Gov. Scott Walker narrowly lost to now-Gov. Tony Evers, while Sen. Tammy Baldwin managed a larger win over former State Sen. Leah Vukmir. It’s hard to fathom someone casting a vote for Walker, and then opting for Baldwin, but folks have a wide range of opinions.

This mixture of results, including the last several Supreme Court races, is further evidence Wisconsin is split down the middle, politically speaking. It makes Wisconsin ground zero for the 2020 presidential election. The Democrats are holding whatever convention they can muster in Milwaukee, and not because they want to ride the over-priced trolley. We are in the eye of the storm. I have mentioned on a few occasions a column in The Hill in September 2019, listing Sauk County as one of the “Ten Counties that will decide the 2020 Election.”

It makes this election all about enthusiasm and turnout. It makes it about who can bring a common sense message. This region of South Central Wisconsin is truly a microcosm of the state, with a smattering of urban cities, areas in the shell of the Madison metropolitan region, along with small towns and rural settings.

Control over both houses of Congress is in the balance. Republicans are just a few seats away from regaining control of the House, and your support of candidates is critical in making this happen this year, and in Wisconsin we can start by defeating Ron Kind in the 3rd Congressional District. Though Peter Theron faces long odds in the 2nd Congressional District, supporting his candidacy can make a difference “up” the ballot with greater enthusiasm and energy generated by his efforts.

President Trump made an initial visit this year in a rally held in Milwaukee in January, and Vice President Mike Pence came to Madison later that month. Both Pence and Trump have been to Wisconsin several times since those dates, and they will be here a bunch more as the campaign season heats up to match the summer weather. Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden rarely emerges from his basement. We can also expect to see substantial attention focused nationally on the pulse of the state.

There is a term in political circles called “coattails.” In various election cycles, candidates down the ballot are often perceived to ride the wave of the top of the ticket, and benefit from their ability to draw out voters. The most common interpretation is that those on the “top of the ticket” will provide those “coattails” to others.

In many cases, the absolute reverse can be true. This election cycle, with no other statewide races, the candidate you support at the State Assembly level, whose races involve all 99 seats, the even-numbered State Senate district races, and even House candidates all have the ability to reach voters more directly than any national campaign. Assembly candidates and others are the ones you see in your local communities and at local events. Those candidates often appeal to friends and neighbors across party lines and can in turn help the president’s re-election bid.

The “down-ballot” candidates have the best opportunity, and the most responsibility, to see and talk with constituents, supporters, and detractors the most. You have a direct chance to get to know your representative. As the constituencies grow, candidates and office holders are spread over a wider territory and population, making those relationships a bit more challenging. These down ballot conservative candidates need your time, energy, and support to ensure their success.

Who represents you in the State Assembly? The State Senate? Congress? These are all critically important questions we all must seek to know. We, as citizens have both a duty and responsibility to know these people. Learn about the candidates, their stances and ideas, and support them with gusto. The stakes are far too high for any to sit this one out.

Scott Frostman

Scott Frostman

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Wear your masks, because my child needs to go to school this fall
Opinion

Commentary: Wear your masks, because my child needs to go to school this fall

Wear your damn masks, because my child needs to go to school this fall. It's been approximately 3,839 days of quarantine, and I'm in a pretty good routine. I broke down and bought a proper desk; unlike the table I had been using, it doesn't have a support beam underneath that barks my shin a dozen times a day. I set an alarm every morning. I figured out how to schedule calls and interviews ...

Commentary: The shifting politics of face masks: Whose freedom is it?
Opinion

Commentary: The shifting politics of face masks: Whose freedom is it?

Congressional Republicans put out a clear message recently: Face masks are OK. You should wear one. The concerted effort, reluctantly joined by President Donald Trump, should ease the partisan tension, if not end it, over face masks in the battle to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Hopefully, that will do the same for the larger philosophical struggle that frames the dispute, one ...

Commentary: There's a place for Trump's proposed 'National Garden of American Heroes' — on the scrap heap of history
Opinion

Commentary: There's a place for Trump's proposed 'National Garden of American Heroes' — on the scrap heap of history

President Donald Trump's proposal for a "National Garden of American Heroes," is a ludicrous, transparently political stunt. It's also his latest, ill-considered salvo against modern art and architecture. Back when the 45th president was a real estate developer, he dressed his skyscrapers in glitzy glass and metal. But ever since he moved into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, he's gone retro, as he ...

Commentary: 'The rules are different for you': Black lawmakers on when they got 'the talk'
Opinion

Commentary: 'The rules are different for you': Black lawmakers on when they got 'the talk'

Keep your hands visible. Don't be disrespectful. Say "yes sir, no sir." No sudden movements. These are the instructions inherited by Black children for generations. The directions are given, to sons in particular, with the hope they will get home alive should they come in contact with the police. Passed down like grandma's recipe for banana pudding, the fear cuts across class and income. ...

Opinion

Commentary: More than policing needs to change

The calls for real transformation of policing are urgent and needed, but not enough. Transformation can start, but not end, there. The police, after all, are only the front end of the criminal justice system. Prosecutors' offices are next in line; then courts, trial and appellate. Prisons and corrections departments are the back end. Together, these institutions compose a dehumanizing system, ...

Commentary: Colleges don't know how to handle coronavirus. But Trump has a cruel plan for foreign students
Opinion

Commentary: Colleges don't know how to handle coronavirus. But Trump has a cruel plan for foreign students

If there's a cruel way to handle an immigration issue, the nation can rest assured that the Trump administration will find it. The latest chapter in President Trump's book, "How to Close Down a Nation to Foreigners" (and no, that's not a real book), is a pending order that international students enrolled in U.S. colleges must attend in-person classes or leave the country. Never mind that the ...

Commentary: Facebook: This is one boycott I am all in on
Opinion

Commentary: Facebook: This is one boycott I am all in on

is not a date Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is likely to forget anytime soon. Some of the most iconic and biggest spending brands in American life, including Coca-Cola, The Hershey Company and Ford Motor Company, have joined a call for the suspension of advertising on Facebook this month. From Adidas to Verizon, many of the brands you see every night advertising on TV have signed on, ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News