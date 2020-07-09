FROSTMAN COLUMN: 2020 election involves more than just presidential race

Every 12 years, elective offices chosen in Wisconsin has a bit of a twist. The governor’s race is always in the two-year cycle opposite the presidential election, and the six-year term for the U.S. senators means there will be presidential election cycles that include a statewide Senate race, but in that 12-year cycle, there is no other statewide race aside from the presidency; 2020 is one of those years.
Lack of any additional statewide races obviously makes the statewide race all about the presidential candidate. In 2016, Sen. Ron Johnson was re-elected as Donald Trump turned Wisconsin red for the first time since 1984. Was this a matter of Trump helping Johnson, or Johnson helping Trump? In 2018, Gov. Scott Walker narrowly lost to now-Gov. Tony Evers, while Sen. Tammy Baldwin managed a larger win over former State Sen. Leah Vukmir. It’s hard to fathom someone casting a vote for Walker, and then opting for Baldwin, but folks have a wide range of opinions.
This mixture of results, including the last several Supreme Court races, is further evidence Wisconsin is split down the middle, politically speaking. It makes Wisconsin ground zero for the 2020 presidential election. The Democrats are holding whatever convention they can muster in Milwaukee, and not because they want to ride the over-priced trolley. We are in the eye of the storm. I have mentioned on a few occasions a column in The Hill in September 2019, listing Sauk County as one of the “Ten Counties that will decide the 2020 Election.”
It makes this election all about enthusiasm and turnout. It makes it about who can bring a common sense message. This region of South Central Wisconsin is truly a microcosm of the state, with a smattering of urban cities, areas in the shell of the Madison metropolitan region, along with small towns and rural settings.
Control over both houses of Congress is in the balance. Republicans are just a few seats away from regaining control of the House, and your support of candidates is critical in making this happen this year, and in Wisconsin we can start by defeating Ron Kind in the 3rd Congressional District. Though Peter Theron faces long odds in the 2nd Congressional District, supporting his candidacy can make a difference “up” the ballot with greater enthusiasm and energy generated by his efforts.
President Trump made an initial visit this year in a rally held in Milwaukee in January, and Vice President Mike Pence came to Madison later that month. Both Pence and Trump have been to Wisconsin several times since those dates, and they will be here a bunch more as the campaign season heats up to match the summer weather. Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden rarely emerges from his basement. We can also expect to see substantial attention focused nationally on the pulse of the state.
There is a term in political circles called “coattails.” In various election cycles, candidates down the ballot are often perceived to ride the wave of the top of the ticket, and benefit from their ability to draw out voters. The most common interpretation is that those on the “top of the ticket” will provide those “coattails” to others.
In many cases, the absolute reverse can be true. This election cycle, with no other statewide races, the candidate you support at the State Assembly level, whose races involve all 99 seats, the even-numbered State Senate district races, and even House candidates all have the ability to reach voters more directly than any national campaign. Assembly candidates and others are the ones you see in your local communities and at local events. Those candidates often appeal to friends and neighbors across party lines and can in turn help the president’s re-election bid.
The “down-ballot” candidates have the best opportunity, and the most responsibility, to see and talk with constituents, supporters, and detractors the most. You have a direct chance to get to know your representative. As the constituencies grow, candidates and office holders are spread over a wider territory and population, making those relationships a bit more challenging. These down ballot conservative candidates need your time, energy, and support to ensure their success.
Who represents you in the State Assembly? The State Senate? Congress? These are all critically important questions we all must seek to know. We, as citizens have both a duty and responsibility to know these people. Learn about the candidates, their stances and ideas, and support them with gusto. The stakes are far too high for any to sit this one out.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.
