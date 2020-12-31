FROSTMAN COLUMN: 2020 was one we won't soon forget

This year also was one of unparalleled discord and violence in our cities. We saw continual rioting and anarchy in places like Seattle, Portland, and Minneapolis. Closer to home, Wisconsin’s own cities of Milwaukee, Kenosha, Madison, and others saw looting and vandalism go unchecked and symbols of freedom destroyed. This is a path we cannot continue to abide.

As with the turning of any calendar to a fresh set of dates, there is always reason for hope and optimism. Those who have been awaiting the introduction of a COVID vaccine now may have it in their sights. We are learning more, though it is often difficult to wade through the noise of the mainstream narrative that seems to be ever-changing. Pessimism is fueled by politicians like Gov. Tony Evers of Wisconsin, who never seems to want to embrace any sort of can-do enthusiasm or faith in the people of the state of Wisconsin.

I thank you for your continued support and commentary, even when it isn’t friendly. My voice isn’t going anywhere. There’s no underselling this has been a challenging year. I know that we all share a mutual hope 2021 will bring brighter days and optimism will ring in the New Year. May you seek to enjoy this holiday season, and best of luck to us all in 2021. Come along for the next ride.

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Party of Sauk County. Opinions herein are exclusively his own and not those of the Republican parties of Wisconsin or Sauk County. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.