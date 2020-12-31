FROSTMAN COLUMN: 2020 was one we won't soon forget

Is it over yet? Is the end of the year 2020 now within our grasp? By the time this story hits your eyes in print or online, parts of the world in the western Pacific region, and Eastern Asia will already be well into 2021, and will have emerged from this strangest of years. 2020 has been quite the ride.
This is one for the history books, and one we’ll be discussing for decades to come. While not having a bellwether moment or day like 9/11 or the moon landing, the series of events and challenges we faced, and continue to face, as families, communities, and nations brought about many changes in everyday life.
We started the year with the sham impeachment process of President Donald Trump, and Nancy Pelosi’s petulant tearing of the State of the Union in early February. Long about that time, the president was branded as a racist, among other pejorative terms, for banning travel from China surrounding concerns about a virus that had originated in China.
We’ve seen the introduction of a few phrases that had never really found their way into everyday life suddenly become the norm. Prior to 2020, had you ever heard the term “social distancing”? Around March 15 or so, it suddenly became necessary to put six feet of distance between you and the next individual. It’s now a part of everyone’s every day routine to avoid any potential contact. Doesn’t stop us from all using the same keypad at the check-out counter, or handling the same fruit or boxes of goods among the crowds at Walmart, but make sure you avoid being close. You can earn extra social distancing points if you avoid eye contact as well.
The idea behind a series of economically-damaging lockdowns was to accomplish another lofty 2020 goal to “flatten the curve.” The idea was to slow the spread of COVID so that hospitals could prepare for a potential surge in cases. The initial idea was that restrictions would last just a few weeks at most, as longer lockdowns would create great economic hardship, and other unintended social challenges brought about by isolation. Many restrictions are still in play as the year comes to a close.
The year would not have been complete without a reminder of what words we can no longer use, because someone may take some sort of offense. A Dec. 26 RedState story, was among many that shared the conclusion of the information technology department at the University of Michigan, as it sought to gather “inclusive language” terms, with the caveat that the “list is not exhaustive and will continue to grow.” Thank goodness. We need more commonly-used terms stricken from every day use, as they may be seen as micro-aggressions by the socially sensitive and “woke” crowd.
Some of the words included are essentially no longer used in their former connotations, such as crippled or handicapped, but those words can still be used in other setti ngs and be just fine. Standing out among the scorned words were terms like “brown bag” for bringing a lunch. Brown happens to be the most common color of lunch bags produced. It doesn’t have any racial connotations. It’s just literally a brown bag. Are we precluded from describing anything by its color?
This year also was one of unparalleled discord and violence in our cities. We saw continual rioting and anarchy in places like Seattle, Portland, and Minneapolis. Closer to home, Wisconsin’s own cities of Milwaukee, Kenosha, Madison, and others saw looting and vandalism go unchecked and symbols of freedom destroyed. This is a path we cannot continue to abide.
As with the turning of any calendar to a fresh set of dates, there is always reason for hope and optimism. Those who have been awaiting the introduction of a COVID vaccine now may have it in their sights. We are learning more, though it is often difficult to wade through the noise of the mainstream narrative that seems to be ever-changing. Pessimism is fueled by politicians like Gov. Tony Evers of Wisconsin, who never seems to want to embrace any sort of can-do enthusiasm or faith in the people of the state of Wisconsin.
I thank you for your continued support and commentary, even when it isn’t friendly. My voice isn’t going anywhere. There’s no underselling this has been a challenging year. I know that we all share a mutual hope 2021 will bring brighter days and optimism will ring in the New Year. May you seek to enjoy this holiday season, and best of luck to us all in 2021. Come along for the next ride.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Party of Sauk County. Opinions herein are exclusively his own and not those of the Republican parties of Wisconsin or Sauk County. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.