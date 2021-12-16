FROSTMAN COLUMN: 2021 another year of discord, may better days lie ahead

The evening darkness comes early these days, as we’re now just a scant few days from the winter solstice, and the long journey back to more daylight.
2021 is drawing to a close, and much like 2020, is a year we will likely never forget. There is a natural tendency to reflect upon the accomplishments and challenges we endured in these times.
We find ourselves still mired in very divisive times, with people often entrenched in their stances. It’s often those who push vaccination versus those who fight for medical freedom and choice. Those who wish for more parental involvement in schools versus the educational elites. Those who wish us to continually be gripped in dread surrounding COVID-19 posed against those who want to live without fear.
On a national level, 2021 brought in a new administration set on a course to undo many of the actions of the previous one. President Joe Biden wasted no time shutting down the Keystone XL pipeline and other measures that have helped gas prices soar over the past year.
Broad sweeping legislation that would have brought far more federal control over the election process in states in the form of H.R. 1 thankfully was dead on arrival at the Senate. Another key measure that hasn’t gotten much press is H.R. 842, commonly called the “Pro Act,” intended to gut the opportunity to work as independent contractors, such as freelance writing, which suffered a similar fate.
The Senate is still hashing out the size and scope of the “Build Back Better” program. President Biden tweeted on Sept. 25, “My Build Back Better Agenda costs zero dollars.” The Congressional Budget Office just finished up a scoring of the package, and a Dec. 10 CNN story shared the CBO analysis, “the version of the legislation without sunsets would increase the deficit by over $3 trillion over 2022 to 2031.” The current level of federal spending has helped to fuel record inflation, with a Dec. 10 CNBC story reporting, “inflation surged 6.8% in November, to fastest rate since 1982.”
We also still have folks stranded in Afghanistan after the bungled attempt to withdraw Americans and troops from Kabul. The Biden administration has found itself with a series of losses in court regarding their attempts to institute vaccine mandates on business with more than 100 employees.
Closer to home, the state of Wisconsin has found itself atop the news cycle at different times for vastly different reasons. The nation was riveted on the proceedings of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, with the jury ultimately finding him not guilty, and the story remains in the headlines. We saw the senseless carnage unfold at the Christmas parade in Waukesha, yet the story has quickly faded from the national spotlight.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a number of bills aimed at improving election integrity in the state of Wisconsin, and a range of investigations continue to unearth questions. Evers also attempted to take credit for an historic tax cut for most Wisconsinites, while having no part in the heavy lifting in the budget process. Across the state and nation, we see parents and community members engaged like never before, questioning curriculum choices, materials used in classrooms, and wanting accountability for the massive influx of COVID relief funds received by public schools.
We’re still seeing mask mandates in many schools and businesses, though Dane County is the only area in the state to still be under a countywide mandate. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that as of Dec. 10, 56.4% of Wisconsin residents have completed the vaccine series, with the number—without respect to booster shots—increasing at a very slow rate. Most individuals have reached their own conclusions about whether to receive any jab or not.
There were certainly some bright spots for our state this year, as the Milwaukee Bucks celebrated their first NBA Championship in 50 years this summer. The Brewers made the post-season, the Packers are in control of their division, and the Badgers continue to be contenders in a range of sports with women’s volleyball headed to another Final Four.
If considering a run for local office, let this be a reminder the clock is ticking, and you’ve got to complete your candidacy documentation by Jan. 4. It is important there be a full slate of candidates available for voters.
In many respects, 2021 has been a tough and grueling year. Yet as always, we remain steadfast in our faith and optimism should always be on the calendar for everyone in 2022. May the joy of the season be upon you all.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.