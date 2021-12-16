FROSTMAN COLUMN: 2021 another year of discord, may better days lie ahead

The Senate is still hashing out the size and scope of the “Build Back Better” program. President Biden tweeted on Sept. 25, “My Build Back Better Agenda costs zero dollars.” The Congressional Budget Office just finished up a scoring of the package, and a Dec. 10 CNN story shared the CBO analysis, “the version of the legislation without sunsets would increase the deficit by over $3 trillion over 2022 to 2031.” The current level of federal spending has helped to fuel record inflation, with a Dec. 10 CNBC story reporting, “inflation surged 6.8% in November, to fastest rate since 1982.”

We also still have folks stranded in Afghanistan after the bungled attempt to withdraw Americans and troops from Kabul. The Biden administration has found itself with a series of losses in court regarding their attempts to institute vaccine mandates on business with more than 100 employees.

Closer to home, the state of Wisconsin has found itself atop the news cycle at different times for vastly different reasons. The nation was riveted on the proceedings of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, with the jury ultimately finding him not guilty, and the story remains in the headlines. We saw the senseless carnage unfold at the Christmas parade in Waukesha, yet the story has quickly faded from the national spotlight.