FROSTMAN COLUMN: 2022 mid-term elections bring opportunities to make big changes

The Republican side is still taking shape, with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch the most prominent statewide name in the race. She’s been attacking Evers’ positions since he became governor, but just recently made her candidacy official. Other potential candidates that may choose to run for Senate if Johnson doesn’t seek re-election, or governor if Johnson runs are folks like Eric Hovde and Kevin Nicholson. Several other Republicans are still in the mix, and there’s still more time to flesh out the players. Numerous candidates abound on the Republican side for the Lt. governor post.

The mid-term election is often a reflection on the first two years of the current presidency, as it can be an indicator of momentum. Based on recent polling numbers, it doesn’t bode well for Democrats. An Oct. 31 NBC News poll had President Joe Biden’s approval rating at a paltry 42%, “a decline of 7 points since August.” The poll also found, “7 in 10 adults, including almost half of Democrats, believe the nation is headed in the wrong direction, as well as nearly 60 percent who view Biden’s stewardship of the economy negatively just nine months into his presidency.” Factors like “the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, rising inflation” and others were cited. You can even hear chants of a different version of the cheer, “Let’s Go Brandon” at sports venues to feel the heat.

Though not currently in control of either chamber of Congress, or the governor’s mansion in Madison, there is plenty of reason for Republicans, conservatives, moderates, and all those frustrated with the direction of the nation and actions out of the governor’s office to join forces and work together and be optimistic, engaged, involved, and gather together for change in 2022.

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.