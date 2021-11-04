FROSTMAN COLUMN: 2022 mid-term elections bring opportunities to make big changes

One more spin around the sun, and we’ll be in the final preparation for the fall 2022 election.
Critical non-partisan elections to be held next spring, and primaries will winnow out many candidates – but focus and discussion has already started on the 2022 “mid-terms.”
Starting in Washington, the current makeup of the U.S. Senate has 50 Republicans, 48 Democrats, and two Independents who align with Democrats, creating an even split. Democrats control committee chair assignments, and Vice President Kamala Harris can cast a tie-breaking vote. On the House side, there are 220 Democrats, and 212 Republicans, according to the latest numbers at pressgallery.house.gov, with three vacant seats.
It’s rather apparent control of Congress is in Democratic hands by the slimmest of margins, and this will create a tremendous focus on those seats in districts most vulnerable to members of both parties. As in Wisconsin, all states with more than one member of the House are in their own throes of redrawing district lines, which may have an impact on a number of races across the nation. Nothing like adding more drama to today’s contentious environment.
Here in Wisconsin, we have a U.S. Senate race for the seat currently held by Sen. Ron Johnson. As a career businessman who never saw himself getting into politics, Johnson initially stated he would likely seek to serve just two terms. With control of the Senate in the balance, many are encouraging Johnson to stay the course, keep working for Wisconsin, and seek a third term. Many await his decision.
Whether it’s Johnson or someone else on the Republican side, Democrats are lining up. An Oct. 11 Journal Sentinel story briefly profiled several prominent candidates, including current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, Milwaukee Council Member Chantia Lewis, Dr. Gillain Battino, and business persons Alex Lasry and Steven Olikara. Expect the internal fireworks to start soon as the candidates start in earnest to stake out endorsements and positions.
On the House side, all incumbents appear to be seeking re-election with one notable exception. In the 3rd Congressional District, long time Rep. Ron Kind is stepping aside. After losing to Kind by less than 3% in 2020, Republican challenger Derrick Van Orden is running again with vigor, enthusiasm, and greater name recognition, with this seat being the best chance Wisconsin has of a flip. Van Orden’s likely opponent appears to be current State Sen. Brad Pfaff, who failed to be confirmed as State Secretary of Agriculture in 2019. The nation’s eyes will be fixed on western Wisconsin.
That brings us to the all-important governor’s race. Incumbent Tony Evers will be seeking re-election. However, with Lt. Gov. Barnes seeking the Senate seat, he won’t be with Evers on the ballot. His running mate will emerge from a separate primary for Lt. governor. According to an Oct. 5 Capital Times story, State Sen. Lena Taylor is the only prominent Democrat to declare for that position thus far.
The Republican side is still taking shape, with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch the most prominent statewide name in the race. She’s been attacking Evers’ positions since he became governor, but just recently made her candidacy official. Other potential candidates that may choose to run for Senate if Johnson doesn’t seek re-election, or governor if Johnson runs are folks like Eric Hovde and Kevin Nicholson. Several other Republicans are still in the mix, and there’s still more time to flesh out the players. Numerous candidates abound on the Republican side for the Lt. governor post.
The mid-term election is often a reflection on the first two years of the current presidency, as it can be an indicator of momentum. Based on recent polling numbers, it doesn’t bode well for Democrats. An Oct. 31 NBC News poll had President Joe Biden’s approval rating at a paltry 42%, “a decline of 7 points since August.” The poll also found, “7 in 10 adults, including almost half of Democrats, believe the nation is headed in the wrong direction, as well as nearly 60 percent who view Biden’s stewardship of the economy negatively just nine months into his presidency.” Factors like “the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, rising inflation” and others were cited. You can even hear chants of a different version of the cheer, “Let’s Go Brandon” at sports venues to feel the heat.
Though not currently in control of either chamber of Congress, or the governor’s mansion in Madison, there is plenty of reason for Republicans, conservatives, moderates, and all those frustrated with the direction of the nation and actions out of the governor’s office to join forces and work together and be optimistic, engaged, involved, and gather together for change in 2022.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.