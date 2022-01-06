FROSTMAN COLUMN: 2022 starts off with major case regarding vax mandates

If the mandate is allowed to stand, will you be shunned in your workplace, or welcomed? Will the un-jabbed be “outed” and bullied? What additional burden would be placed on already strapped companies to enforce weekly testing? Who will pay for it? We again are posed with the question whether the federal government has the authority to mandate a medical procedure for everyone, or whether individuals are entrusted with their own medical decisions.

Vaccination numbers across the board have largely leveled off with only a small uptick in response to the Omicron variant. Most folks in Wisconsin and across the nation have made their vaccination decisions. Those who have not been vaccinated are largely making that decision a very deliberate one and no amount of coercion or incentive is going to make those steeled in their resolve change their minds.