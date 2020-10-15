FROSTMAN COLUMN: A host of races deserve your attention

The clock continues to wind toward Nov. 3, where the future direction of America will be decided. This election cycle has gripped Americans like few in its history. We must also remember many other elected positions hang in the balance.

In the House of Representatives, Republicans are about 20 seats shy of regaining control of the House, the majority lost in 2018. We find ourselves with a real opportunity to wrest the wielding of the speaker’s gavel from Nancy Pelosi, who has continually engaged in virulent attacks on President Donald Trump throughout his first term. She reached the abyss of pettiness last February when she literally ripped up the State of the Union address like a petulant child. It would be much-needed breath of fresh air to replace her.