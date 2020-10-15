FROSTMAN COLUMN: A host of races deserve your attention

The clock continues to wind toward Nov. 3, where the future direction of America will be decided. This election cycle has gripped Americans like few in its history. We must also remember many other elected positions hang in the balance.
In the House of Representatives, Republicans are about 20 seats shy of regaining control of the House, the majority lost in 2018. We find ourselves with a real opportunity to wrest the wielding of the speaker’s gavel from Nancy Pelosi, who has continually engaged in virulent attacks on President Donald Trump throughout his first term. She reached the abyss of pettiness last February when she literally ripped up the State of the Union address like a petulant child. It would be much-needed breath of fresh air to replace her.
The best bet Republicans have in Wisconsin for flipping a Congressional seat red is in the 3rd District, which encompasses southwestern and western Wisconsin from the state line to Eau Claire. Democrat Ron Kind is a 12-term incumbent who goes along to get along, and whose time in Congress needs to come to an end. It is time for fresh new leadership in western Wisconsin, and can be accomplished in the form of former Navy Seal and business owner Derrick Van Orden. President Trump won the district by 4.5% in 2016, see Ballotpedia, when there was no Republican candidate. Having a strong candidate like Van Orden in a very purple district provides a real opportunity for a pickup for Republicans.
In other districts locally, incumbent Congressman Glenn Grothman should be safe in the 6th Congressional District, while Peter Theron continues to provide a solid conservative voice among a sea of progressives, and hopes to unseat Congressman Mark Pocan, who supports the untenable Green New Deal and other bad ideas.
Wisconsin doesn’t have a U.S. Senate race this year, where Republicans hold a slim 53-47 majority. The latest Real Clear Politics analysis has seven Senate seats listed as “toss-up,” two current Republican seats as “lean Democratic,” and one Democratic seat as “likely GOP,” with neighbor states of Iowa and Michigan among the toss-ups. All eyes will be focused, not just on the presidential race, but on control of both houses of Congress.
On the state level, all the even-numbered state Senate seats are at stake this cycle. The most local race is in the 14th Senate District where current Assembly member Joan Ballweg seeks the seat open due to the retirement of Luther Olsen. Ballweg is a tried and true, hardworking, common sense-oriented citizen legislator who merits your support.
The Wisconsin Senate is currently a 19-14 Republican majority, and the opportunity for a super-majority can be achieved if the current senators hold, and Republicans are able to pick up three seats. Several key races are in the 10th, 30th, and 32nd Districts that can swing control of the upper chamber of the legislature. A clean sweep would go a long way to rendering edict-issuing Gov. Tony Evers powerless.
The region also features a number of contested State Assembly races. In the 42nd, the tireless, plain-spoken, down-to-earth incumbent Jon Plumer has been hard at work, and merits your continued support.
Further west, the 50th Assembly District features long-time veteran and farmer Tony Kurtz, who has adeptly filled the shoes as a citizen legislator as the torch was passed from the late Ed Brooks. Kurtz has earned respect across the aisle, and has been a solid voice for his district and the state of Wisconsin.
In the 81st Assembly District, military veteran and West Baraboo Village President Dave Dahlke is challenging incumbent Rep. Dave Considine. Considine has done very little aside from following along the party lines in his eight years in the Assembly. Dahlke can bring the experience of the challenges with local government to work for you in Madison.
I wish to digress for a moment, but didn’t want to devote an entire column to asking for adult behavior with respect to yard signs and campaign materials. There have been numerous reports and complaints across the political spectrum of theft and vandalism. These acts of cowardice have no place in our electoral process. I don’t condone anyone defacing or stealing a Joe Biden or other Democrat candidate sign, and would hope that same respect be offered to those displaying pro-Trump wares. Such behavior is reprehensible. We all have the right to express our opinions.
Anyway, there are many other races, but my hope is this has shed a more light on the “down-ballot” candidates closer to us in their communities, but sometimes present challenges to learning more about them. Most will have Facebook pages, or websites, and it is your duty and responsibility to make these choices with care in November, and remember to support Donald Trump.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Party of Sauk County. Opinions herein are exclusively his own and not those of the Republican parties of Wisconsin or Sauk County. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!