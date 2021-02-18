FROSTMAN COLUMN: Act 10 reforms still saving money, and still creating divisions

rotesters would start shouting in the middle of legislative hearings, only to flop on the floor like 3-year olds to be dragged out by Capitol police. The day after many “sick-outs,” on Feb. 19, thousands from both sides of the issues converged on the Capitol while doctors handed out fake sick notes to union protesters. It’s certainly one of the watershed moments and times that fomented the political divide across the state that still pervades today. The occupation of the Capitol continued for several weeks.

Fourteen cowardly Democratic Senators ditched their sworn duties and fled the state to stop votes from occurring. Republicans soon revised the language in the proposal, and rightly passed the legislation into place. A few days later, the defeated Democratic legislators returned home, their stunt unsuccessful. More sweeping reforms like Right to Work, Concealed Carry, and Voter ID were soon to follow.