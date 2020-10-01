FROSTMAN COLUMN: Advocates for life gather this week

An unspoken bravery surrounds those who gather along highway corridors in unison. It doesn’t matter if the weather is fair or foul, blustery or splashed with sunshine. They stand with conviction and courage. These prayerful warriors take a stand and line up with signs and placards, advocating for those unborn children that cannot speak for themselves.
This Sunday, millions will gather across the nation for Life Chain events. They will stand along thoroughfares and byways in support of the sanctity of life. They stand with simple messages of love, hope, and prayer for the most vulnerable population.
These events have been occurring for more than 30 years, and it is easy to find an event near you at lifechain.org. They stand along roadsides, advocating and increasing awareness one of the largest challenges of our lifetimes. The right to choose an abortion, or whether the rights of the unborn individual are considered is among the most contentious and dividing issues we face. Advocacy for the unborn is not intended to convey a lack of compassion or understanding for individual circumstances, but we prayerfully advocate for the choice of life. The response is often guttural on both sides of the issue, with many entrenched positions.
This outward show of faith happens every year, and this year comes on the heels of the Washington Prayer March, held Sep. 26, with thousands upon thousands gathering to march the 1.8 miles from the Lincoln Memorial to the steps of the U.S. Capitol building. You won’t find many references to it in much of the mainstream media, but Newsweek ran a story the same day offering more details, stating “Christian evangelist Franklin Graham and Vice President Mike Pence led prayers Saturday at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, thanking God for President Donald Trump and his opportunity to nominate a third Supreme Court nominee.” The story didn’t mention the event’s magnitude. A Washington Post story that day did say “thousands of Christians gathered on the Mall,” but photos show many thousands. Vice President Mike Pence was among those who spoke.
Christians are often viewed with disdain, famously described by candidate, and later President Barack Obama saying “(rural folks) get bitter, they cling to guns or religion.” Intended as a condescending remark to us feckless fly-over country rubes. Christians often have a very deep and abiding faith, and many cherish their constitutional rights. Christians often mention the issue of the sanctity of life as among the main reasons for casting a vote for a particular candidate. The issue of life itself is important to many.
The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a strong advocate for abortion, brought President Trump an opportunity to appoint a third Supreme Court Justice nominee, and this past weekend, announced he selected Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who currently serves on the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.
The left immediately devolved into attack mode, and it is certain Judge Barrett will be ruthlessly attacked for being a person of faith. At her introduction by President Trump, Judge Barrett used a phrase that created even more dismay on the left when she described her judicial philosophy, “A Judge must apply the law as written.” Sounds pretty simple and straight forward to most of us.
A Sept. 28 ABC News story, captured vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ reaction to the nomination of Barrett replacing Ginsburg “framing her not only as the antithesis of Ginsburg’s legacy,” but also said Barrett “will undo (Ginsburg’s) life’s work.” Harris is described by Pro-Life Voices for Trump as “an extremist who supports abortion on demand through birth, paid for by taxpayers, and even infanticide.” As if that isn’t bad enough, for someone who serves as a senator, Harris lacks a basic understanding of how this process works.
Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider, is scrambling. A Sept. 22 CNBC story, stated their political arm is launching its first ad titled “Protect Justice Ginsburg’s Legacy Protect the People’s Seat.” Again, not how it works. I’ve previously cited more than 160 medical facilities in Wisconsin provide the exact services aside from the abortions provided at the 22 Planned Parenthood locations.
Coney Barrett will be attacked vociferously because of her devout Catholic faith by the same folks who deride President Trump contenting his lack of faith. Article VI of the Constitution specifically spells out that no religious test may be applied to those serving in government.
Stand up for life. Stand up for those who cannot speak for themselves. Call your U.S. senator today to advocate for a complete Supreme Court, including Judge Barrett. Hope to see you on the sidewalk soon.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Party of Sauk County. Opinions herein are exclusively his own and not those of the Republican parties of Wisconsin or Sauk County. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.
