FROSTMAN COLUMN: Advocates for life gather this week

An unspoken bravery surrounds those who gather along highway corridors in unison. It doesn’t matter if the weather is fair or foul, blustery or splashed with sunshine. They stand with conviction and courage. These prayerful warriors take a stand and line up with signs and placards, advocating for those unborn children that cannot speak for themselves.

This Sunday, millions will gather across the nation for Life Chain events. They will stand along thoroughfares and byways in support of the sanctity of life. They stand with simple messages of love, hope, and prayer for the most vulnerable population.

These events have been occurring for more than 30 years, and it is easy to find an event near you at lifechain.org. They stand along roadsides, advocating and increasing awareness one of the largest challenges of our lifetimes. The right to choose an abortion, or whether the rights of the unborn individual are considered is among the most contentious and dividing issues we face. Advocacy for the unborn is not intended to convey a lack of compassion or understanding for individual circumstances, but we prayerfully advocate for the choice of life. The response is often guttural on both sides of the issue, with many entrenched positions.