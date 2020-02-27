FROSTMAN COLUMN: American energy boom goes largely unnoticed

You wouldn’t know it by watching the mainstream media, but the United States passed a key economic and strategic threshold this past year it hadn’t achieved in the previous 75 years by becoming a net exporter of oil.
A U.S. Energy Information Administration report of Feb. 6 stated, “In November 2019, the United States exported 772,000 barrels per day more petroleum (crude oil and petroleum products) than it imported, marking the third consecutive month in which the United States was a net petroleum exporter.” For far too long, we have been way too dependent upon foreign oil imports, particularly from the Middle East. The EIA also reported “in 2018 U.S. net imports (imports minus exports) of petroleum from foreign countries averaged about 2.34 million barrels per day, equal to about 11% of U.S. This was the lowest percentage since 1957.”
After decades of subservient reliance on unstable governments, such as those in Venezuela or a variety of Mideast regimes, this news should have been celebrated as a great achievement, but the story has gone largely untold. The fact is moving toward energy independence is good for America. It creates headlines like the one in the Feb. 23 Wall Street Journal, “Falling Fuel Prices Buoy American Consumers.”
The mainstream media would rather commit a laser focus to the rancor about impeachment, and the Orange-Man-Bad sort of rhetoric that dominates the headlines. We rarely hear stories about record low unemployment numbers among the whole spectrum of American workers, and other accomplishments.
We watch the Democratic presidential candidates crossing the country like a band of Keystone Cops, trying to figure out who’s the furthest to the left, sticking to untenable and unworkable ideas like the Green New Deal, and who can promise free stuff. Back here in the real world, a difference is apparent.
In their “Frequently Asked Questions” the EIA states about 8% of U.S. energy is from wind and solar. There are stark limitations to these forms of energy reliant upon a secondary source. A CNSNews Oct. 19, 2016, story stated, “solar power remains more expensive than electricity generated from conventional sources despite generous government subsidies.” The EIA report shows about 20% is nuclear, but no one talks about nuclear power anymore. Many oppose using sand for fracking, but ignore the fact that sand is a major component of glass as tons of sand are used for solar panels. The battle for energy independence has been a long one. With Congress, President Barack Obama lifted the ban on crude oil exports in late 2015 in an omnibus spending package, providing a much-needed lift. Removal of these limitations gives U.S. oil companies the opportunity to compete openly for specific types of crude oil, and allowing companies to sell other types of crude used for other purposes.
You see the difference at the gas pump. After several years of wild fluctuations, we have seen more stability in gas and fuel product prices. Americans have far less dependence on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries—OPEC cartel and their production quotas and pricing, and that’s good for America. Stability and higher domestic production give us all a greater opportunity for security.
I’ve spent a score of years in Wisconsin after 16 years in Alaska, a place abounding in natural beauty that holds vast natural resources, creating a constant struggle for governance over those resources. Alaska’s economy, and thousands of jobs are reliant upon oil and related industries. The Trans-Alaska oil pipeline has pumped more than 17 billion barrels of oil since 1977, so it was newsworthy when BP Alaska sold its Alaska interests to Hilcorp Alaska, reported in an Aug. 27, 2019, CNBC story.
The sale requires approval of regulatory agencies, and drew the ire of environmental extremists. A Feb. 5 Power the Future story detailed the reaction to the Regulatory Commission of Alaska hearing disrupted by protesters. Among the demands of the protesters “requiring Hilcorp to purchase carbon credits for not only its future barrels of oil that will flow through (the pipeline), but retroactively, covering all 17+ billions of barrels of oil that have traversed the pipeline in the past 40+ years.” In the fictitious world where everyone buys and sells “carbon credits,” Hilcorp would pay for oil that flowed through the pipeline 40 years ago. Environmentalism at its finest.
We’re 3,500 miles from Alaska. We don’t drill for oil or natural gas in Wisconsin. I share this story because we often forget there are real people involved, engaged, and committed to helping bring more efficient energy to us all at a lower cost and impact than many of the sources touted by the environmental extremists. America’s opportunity for energy independence is critical to our future, and requires your involvement to push through the doomsday rhetoric, and be informed. America’s energy future depends on you.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.