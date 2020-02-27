FROSTMAN COLUMN: American energy boom goes largely unnoticed

We watch the Democratic presidential candidates crossing the country like a band of Keystone Cops, trying to figure out who’s the furthest to the left, sticking to untenable and unworkable ideas like the Green New Deal, and who can promise free stuff. Back here in the real world, a difference is apparent.

In their “Frequently Asked Questions” the EIA states about 8% of U.S. energy is from wind and solar. There are stark limitations to these forms of energy reliant upon a secondary source. A CNSNews Oct. 19, 2016, story stated, “solar power remains more expensive than electricity generated from conventional sources despite generous government subsidies.” The EIA report shows about 20% is nuclear, but no one talks about nuclear power anymore. Many oppose using sand for fracking, but ignore the fact that sand is a major component of glass as tons of sand are used for solar panels. The battle for energy independence has been a long one. With Congress, President Barack Obama lifted the ban on crude oil exports in late 2015 in an omnibus spending package, providing a much-needed lift. Removal of these limitations gives U.S. oil companies the opportunity to compete openly for specific types of crude oil, and allowing companies to sell other types of crude used for other purposes.