FROSTMAN COLUMN: Amid school controversies, school boards go through changes

At a time when public education is under a new level of scrutiny, several area school districts have found themselves needing to fill vacancies on their school boards. The rationale for recent resignations in the Portage and Baraboo districts was unrelated to all the fervor in schools, but resignations just received in Beaver Dam and Sparta are amid the thick of the controversies, and distinctions must be drawn.
The Sept. 14, Portage Daily Register provided details on the selection process in the Portage School District after Board member Chad Edwards, “resigned due to a move,” with the winning board member serving through the April election. The outpouring of community interest was astounding.
Nine candidates threw their respective hats into the ring to be considered for the seat, an amazing number to serve for a few months. Portage District Administrator Josh Sween stated, “[the interest] is a great problem to have.” After a grueling and nerve-racking five votes and a coin toss, Ellen Stevenson joined the board. Those who stepped up should be commended, and we’ll see what transpires in the spring.
On Thursday, Sept. 23, the Baraboo School District takes on that same task. Board member Nancy Thome decided to step aside to focus on family matters, unrelated to the hubbub. It’s ironic just one candidate sought two available three-year terms this spring, while the new opening created a cavalcade of applicants.
According to district sources, 14 residents completed applications. The current board will make a selection from among those expressing interest. A special board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 at the high school. All the proceedings and selection will be made in this public meeting. With 14 candidates needing to be whittled down to just one, it should present some solid drama.
In stark contrast, Monday’s, Beaver Dam Daily Citizen reported the resignation of Beaver Dam School Board member Tony Klatt for reasons related to “safety concerns by his family following the mask mandate in the district.”
Monday’s Monroe County Herald reported the resignation of Sparta Board member Eric Solberg. Solberg “told the Herald he received ‘uncomfortable emails’ along the lines of being watched,” and also reported to be the “target of a recall effort,” largely after voting to reinstate a mask mandate on Sept. 8.
Other such resignations have undoubtedly occurred, and a number of school board recall efforts are underway in a variety of districts. We can have our differences in policy and ideological thought, but there can be a line crossed when those disagreements rise to harassment. Locally elected public officials receive a pittance of recompense or appreciation for the work they do, and always deserve our respect.
Subjecting a publicly elected official to recall is certainly allowed, and is within the legal means by opposition, but we must remember those efforts must still show respect for those individuals who have stepped into the arena of public service. Disagree vehemently on policy and votes, pursue obfuscation and hypocrisy. These can be pursued without personal attacks.
As a former school board member selected by a special board vote, and who also endured a high level of harassment during the Act 10 days and beyond, I think I offer a very unique perspective. Name-calling, ad hominem attacks, and baseless exaggerations have no place in civil discourse.
Serving on a school board carries far more angst than most realize. It is easy to see in today’s contentious educational environment parents and others get very emotionally charged about their kids, and rightfully so. Parents won’t view a wheel tax the way they view a mask mandate, because of the visceral impact on their families. It is also incumbent upon those who serve to understand and accept parental intensity.
With the interest in vacancies, it is clear many more folks are paying attention to what is happening in our schools. Amid the lockdowns, parents saw more of what transpires in the actual classroom, and many were dismayed at the content of material, and the way it was delivered. Parents are understandably upset at how much control the educational system seeks to wrest from parents. It can be in the form of forced masking, or pressure to receive a vaccine. It also is manifested as parents seek to learn more about the curricula promoted by schools, and as parents and community members are rebuffed when seeking transparency and information from schools.
Anyone can “chuck it from the cheap seats,” but it takes a concerted effort to step into the arena of accountability, and those who have done so deserve our respect. Thanks for stepping forward.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.