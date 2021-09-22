FROSTMAN COLUMN: Amid school controversies, school boards go through changes

Subjecting a publicly elected official to recall is certainly allowed, and is within the legal means by opposition, but we must remember those efforts must still show respect for those individuals who have stepped into the arena of public service. Disagree vehemently on policy and votes, pursue obfuscation and hypocrisy. These can be pursued without personal attacks.

As a former school board member selected by a special board vote, and who also endured a high level of harassment during the Act 10 days and beyond, I think I offer a very unique perspective. Name-calling, ad hominem attacks, and baseless exaggerations have no place in civil discourse.

Serving on a school board carries far more angst than most realize. It is easy to see in today’s contentious educational environment parents and others get very emotionally charged about their kids, and rightfully so. Parents won’t view a wheel tax the way they view a mask mandate, because of the visceral impact on their families. It is also incumbent upon those who serve to understand and accept parental intensity.