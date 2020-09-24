FROSTMAN COLUMN: Anchorage bans dancing, time to cut ‘Footloose’

No dancing is allowed, indoors or outdoors.

The story also described the peaceful protesters reaction to the mayor’s actions. “In an act of defiance, a group of dancers gathered outside the Loussac Library Tuesday evening, doing the twist, the boot scootin’ boogie and other classics for more than an hour while the Anchorage Assembly held its regular meeting inside the building.”

I will admit to being woefully ignorant of dancing protocols and norms in bars and clubs in this millennium. That was far more for my Alaskan days, but I wonder how much dancing actually occurs within the “social distancing” six-foot parameters.

My question for Mayor Berkowitz would be to define what crosses the line into actual “dancing.” Can you stand in place, tap your toes to the beat, and maybe even shuffle your feet without violating the order? What’s the harm in someone dancing by themselves? I wonder what it’s like to try and be in a band in Anchorage. No amplified music? Is it because that music is spawned from the devil? At least they have acoustic sets, so the stunted summer crowds at Humpy’s won’t be impacted.