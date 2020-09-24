FROSTMAN COLUMN: Anchorage bans dancing, time to cut ‘Footloose’

Where is Kevin Bacon when you need him most? Seems there’s a little “Footloose” action needed in Anchorage. I spent a whole bunch of years toiling and living in Anchorage, Alaska, and as such, stay connected with old friends and extended family. I like to follow Anchorage’s and Alaska’s own political theater to see if theirs is any more warped than here in Wisconsin. It’s a tough act to follow with all that is happening here in the Badger state. On occasion, the Alaskan folks dance their way to the top of the charts.
It seems there was cause for a group of rebellious folks to gather Sept. 15 at Anchorage’s Loussac Library to get their groove on and trip the lights fantastic. The reason for the conga line and more? Seems the party-spoiling mayor of Anchorage, Ethan Berkowitz, banned dancing. Yes, in the spirit of the strict reverend in the 1984 “Footloose” film, and in the spirit of all things COVID, he banned dancing.
A Sept. 15 Anchorage Daily News story, relayed the mayor’s earlier actions. On Aug. 28, Berkowitz issued Executive Order 14-Version 2. A couple of key provisions regarding “Live Events or Entertainment” of the order are as follows:
No loud or amplified music or other performances are allowed, indoors or outdoors.
Any music that plays must be at a low enough volume to allow physically distanced communication with wait staff without shouting.
No dancing is allowed, indoors or outdoors.
The story also described the peaceful protesters reaction to the mayor’s actions. “In an act of defiance, a group of dancers gathered outside the Loussac Library Tuesday evening, doing the twist, the boot scootin’ boogie and other classics for more than an hour while the Anchorage Assembly held its regular meeting inside the building.”
I will admit to being woefully ignorant of dancing protocols and norms in bars and clubs in this millennium. That was far more for my Alaskan days, but I wonder how much dancing actually occurs within the “social distancing” six-foot parameters.
My question for Mayor Berkowitz would be to define what crosses the line into actual “dancing.” Can you stand in place, tap your toes to the beat, and maybe even shuffle your feet without violating the order? What’s the harm in someone dancing by themselves? I wonder what it’s like to try and be in a band in Anchorage. No amplified music? Is it because that music is spawned from the devil? At least they have acoustic sets, so the stunted summer crowds at Humpy’s won’t be impacted.
We all know this is due to COVID-19 concerns. Yes, we get it. People congregating in even the smallest of groups is considered by many to be dangerous, and we certainly need to be mindful and respectful to others. Add music to the atmosphere, and you may even have to get a touch closer to be heard. At what point do we cross the line into absurdity with some of these guidelines? Will folks get arrested for dancing? Can there be a chaperone, like old-time school dances enforcing the distance? It would be a clear violation of social distancing if you’re slapping the cuffs on someone.
In other parts of the Executive Order, Berkowitz outlines that restaurants must keep a “guest log.” The “Guest log must contain first + last name and phone number at a minimum.” Knowing the inherently rebellious and independent streak of many Alaskans, I would surmise patrons like Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck have been frequenting Anchorage establishments.
In a story that parallels the fate of Helbach’s Coffee Shop in Middleton, which sought to defy the Dane County mask mandate, an Aug. 9 Must Read Alaska story, relayed the Municipality of Anchorage setting its sights on a small family eatery, Kriner’s Diner, that allowed in-person dining past Mayor Berkowitz’ July 31 Executive Order 15.
Government power won the day. The story reports “Judge Eric Aarseth on Friday ruled in favor of the Municipality, which asked for a temporary restraining order to force the restaurant at C Street and Fireweed Way to close.” In response, “(Owner) Andy Kriner says if he is forced to close again, he doesn’t think he’ll ever be able to reopen.” Must Read also reported “lines of people wanting to dine at Kriner’s to support the restaurant.” Small business casualties continue to mount as the restrictions wear on.
I hope folks in Anchorage keep dancing the night away. We as a society continue to struggle with the balance of perceived safety, and the desire to interact with others, as is so needed in these times. As the song famously opines, perhaps it is time to “kick off the Sunday shoes,” and cut “Footloose.”
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Party of Sauk County. Opinions herein are exclusively his own and not those of the Republican parties of Wisconsin or Sauk County. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.
