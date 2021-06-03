FROSTMAN COLUMN: Biden admin takes a troubling stance on gun rights

A May 26 Hill story covered another concern, “Lawmakers zeroed in on Chipman’s support of so-called red flag laws, controversial measures that….allow a court to strip individuals of the right to possess firearms on a presumption that the individual could pose a danger to themselves or others. The Biden administration earlier this month encouraged Congress to pass federal red flag laws and released model language for states to do the same.”

A WISN story on Aug. 5, 2019, noted calls for “red-flag” gun laws by then-President Donald Trump and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. Fortunately, the Republican-led legislature didn’t pass any such measures and would most certainly resist any new offerings pushed by the Biden administration. There are significant ongoing challenges with these Extreme Risk Protection Orders—their formal name—regarding the due process rights of the individual from who the firearms would be taken.

Concern about potential gun bans or other restrictions, a proposed $200 tax, receiving stimulus checks, and self-protection concerns are among the reasons cited in an April 1 Forbes story referring to soaring gun sales. Do you remember crime coming to a screeching halt in 1994, the last time “assault” weapons were “banned?” The underlying challenge is the criminal element doesn’t follow any of the gun control laws.

The Biden’s administration proposals and Chipman’s potential nomination are cause for real concern for gun owners and enthusiasts in Wisconsin and across America about what firearms you may be able to purchase and possess in the coming years. His administration has shown very little regard for your Second Amendment rights, and we need to watch developments closely. Make sure your voices are heard in Madison and Washington D.C.

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.