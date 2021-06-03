FROSTMAN COLUMN: Biden admin takes a troubling stance on gun rights

The conversation with stunted replies is happening again. This time, the scene is Congress on May 26, featuring the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives nominee David Chipman.
Republican senators want Chipman to answer a simple question. What is an “assault weapon?” The exchange between Chipman and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton was particularly telling, reported in the May 26 New York Post, with Cotton’s initial question, “You have called for an assault weapons ban, I have a simple question for you: What is an assault weapon?”
Not offering much back, Chipmans’ response was “an assault weapon would be, in the context of the question you asked, what Congress defines it as.” Cotton, a former Army captain who joined the military well after graduating Harvard Law School, was miffed at the non-answer. After Cotton pressed to nail down an answer, Chipman referenced an ATF program which uses a definition of a “semi-automatic rifle capable of accepting a detachable magazine with a round greater than a .22 caliber.”
Cotton correctly concluded, “that would basically cover every single modern sporting rifle in America today.” The rifle mentioned most frequently in many of these exchanges is the AR-15, easily one of most popular sporting rifles in America. What many may not understand is that in comparison to most rifles carried into the woods each November by more than 500,000 Wisconsin deer hunters, the AR-15 is a much smaller caliber.
The AR-15 has become popular due to its versatility, light weight, durability, and larger magazine capacities. It is a firearm often used by enthusiasts of the shooting sports. This may “trigger” a few folks, but there are scores of folks here in Wisconsin that enjoy the challenges of the shooting sports. It’s simply a skill that many want to hone, even if they aren’t hunters.
The hearing showed Chipman’s troubling attitude toward gun owners when pressed by Utah Sen. Mike Lee. Detailed in a May 26 Washington Examiner story, Lee referenced Chipman’s own words from a Cheddar News interview mocking first-time gun owners saying, “to hide their gun behind the cans of tuna and beef jerky, and only bring that out if the zombies start to appear.” Chipman responded, “What I was trying to use was self-deprecating humor, implying first-time gun owners need to be trained. No one disputes the importance of training, but there was no need for the condescending remark.
Lee’s interrogation also referenced a Reddit posting by Chipman in 2019, discussing parties who failed background checks saying, “this is a perfect opportunity to arrest people before committing crimes rather than responding after the fact.” As Lee stated, “this violates our most fundamental rules of due process….and if that’s how you view people, that is concerning to me.”
Chipman is well-known as a gun-control advocate. According to a May 26 Huffpost story, Chipman spent 22 years at ATF, but “never mentioned his time at Giffords or Everytown for Gun Safety, two prominent gun control groups.”
A May 26 Hill story covered another concern, “Lawmakers zeroed in on Chipman’s support of so-called red flag laws, controversial measures that….allow a court to strip individuals of the right to possess firearms on a presumption that the individual could pose a danger to themselves or others. The Biden administration earlier this month encouraged Congress to pass federal red flag laws and released model language for states to do the same.”
A WISN story on Aug. 5, 2019, noted calls for “red-flag” gun laws by then-President Donald Trump and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. Fortunately, the Republican-led legislature didn’t pass any such measures and would most certainly resist any new offerings pushed by the Biden administration. There are significant ongoing challenges with these Extreme Risk Protection Orders—their formal name—regarding the due process rights of the individual from who the firearms would be taken.
Concern about potential gun bans or other restrictions, a proposed $200 tax, receiving stimulus checks, and self-protection concerns are among the reasons cited in an April 1 Forbes story referring to soaring gun sales. Do you remember crime coming to a screeching halt in 1994, the last time “assault” weapons were “banned?” The underlying challenge is the criminal element doesn’t follow any of the gun control laws.
The Biden’s administration proposals and Chipman’s potential nomination are cause for real concern for gun owners and enthusiasts in Wisconsin and across America about what firearms you may be able to purchase and possess in the coming years. His administration has shown very little regard for your Second Amendment rights, and we need to watch developments closely. Make sure your voices are heard in Madison and Washington D.C.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. Opinions herein are exclusively his own. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.