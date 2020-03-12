FROSTMAN COLUMN: Biden's surge takes shine off Wisconsin's primary

Where does that leave Wisconsin? The Democratic primary is set for April 7, as it accompanies the other spring election races. Wisconsin Democrats had really hoped for a still-crowded field of candidates, and a still-heated race to drive up voter turnout. The last major polling in Wisconsin, a Marquette University Law School poll released Feb. 27, showed Sanders the top choice at 29%, while Biden was third at 15%.

If Biden has essentially sewn up the nomination before the Wisconsin primary, we may see the frenetic folks who “Feel the Bern” for Sanders simply sit this one out. They may have to wait yet another four years to ply their wares for lots of free stuff and class warfare. Should Sanders be cast aside by the establishment Democratic machine, overall enthusiasm may fall by the wayside. While a non-partisan race, Democrats hoped strong voter turnout would bode well for state Supreme Court candidate Jill Karofsky, who is typically favored by Democrats and liberals. A lighter turnout by those on the left would likely be a boon to the candidacy of incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly, generally favored by those on the right. Keep reading future columns for more on this race to be decided on April 7.