FROSTMAN COLUMN: Biden's surge takes shine off Wisconsin's primary

‘Super Tuesday” is a moniker given to a key date in presidential primaries. Fourteen states went to the polls in the Democratic presidential nomination process on March 3 and a whole slew of Democratic hopefuls chose to throw in the towel just prior to, or in the wake of the results.
Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Michael Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren all ended their campaigns in the past week or so. Sorry if I missed any other players as the field narrows to a showdown between Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden. The only other candidate is Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, and she’s not getting much respect.
Most of these candidates found their campaign funding drying up quickly as their polling numbers faded or never reached a sustainable level of success. It’s a fundamental and necessary part of the winnowing process that many candidates are left in the dust.
A March 6 New York Times story provided the latest statistical data available. Biden, in the wake of a strong showing on Super Tuesday, leads with 610 pledged delegates, while Sanders has garnered 541. Gabbard has two delegates. At this point, we don’t know if she’s staying in the race to vie for a vice presidential slot, or in case chaos ensues at the Democratic National Convention coming in July to Milwaukee. As compelling as she is as a candidate, she’s become an afterthought to the old guard in Biden and the far-left Sanders.
With recent endorsements from Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Bloomberg, Biden has been gaining more momentum. Mainstream Democratic fears over a Sanders nomination have been widely reported, and once again, the Vermont democratic socialist may find himself on the outside looking in on the candidate selected by the establishment folks of the Democratic Party.
With victories in Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho on Tuesday, Biden clearly has the momentum. In casting their lot with the former vice president, the Democrats are looking to coalesce behind a candidate who has had presidential aspirations since 1988. An Aug. 2, 2019, Time story recounted some of the highlights and lowlights of that initial presidential run. Biden’s been seeking the presidency before Michael Dukakis ever got into a tank. For younger folks, a bellwether moment in the 1988 presidential campaign was when tie-wearing Democratic nominee Dukakis had a laughable video riding in a tank.
It seems ancient history as far as presidential politics goes, and Biden had long dropped out after a scandal involving plagiarism and several video moments where he embellished his credentials. He was elected to the Senate when Richard Nixon was president. Should Biden become the nominee, we’ll expect to see more of this old-time footage. We’ll also be treated to countless hours of missteps, gaffes, and cringe-worthy moments Biden has provided over the years.
Where does that leave Wisconsin? The Democratic primary is set for April 7, as it accompanies the other spring election races. Wisconsin Democrats had really hoped for a still-crowded field of candidates, and a still-heated race to drive up voter turnout. The last major polling in Wisconsin, a Marquette University Law School poll released Feb. 27, showed Sanders the top choice at 29%, while Biden was third at 15%.
If Biden has essentially sewn up the nomination before the Wisconsin primary, we may see the frenetic folks who “Feel the Bern” for Sanders simply sit this one out. They may have to wait yet another four years to ply their wares for lots of free stuff and class warfare. Should Sanders be cast aside by the establishment Democratic machine, overall enthusiasm may fall by the wayside. While a non-partisan race, Democrats hoped strong voter turnout would bode well for state Supreme Court candidate Jill Karofsky, who is typically favored by Democrats and liberals. A lighter turnout by those on the left would likely be a boon to the candidacy of incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly, generally favored by those on the right. Keep reading future columns for more on this race to be decided on April 7.
For Wisconsin and their Democratic machine, the primary show may be over before it really began. Don’t worry. Wisconsin is smack dab in the middle of the presidential race universe, so there’ll be plenty of action in the next few months. Come alongside and enjoy the ride.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.