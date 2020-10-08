FROSTMAN COLUMN: Biden tax plan would be a disaster

Are you still undecided? Still on the fence about the candidate for whom you will vote for in November?
We now stand poised just 26 short, or very long, days away from the day that will shape the American landscape for decades. You heard the candidates trade barbs and jabs at the first debate, but lost in some of the rhetoric was much of an analysis on how the choice we make in the upcoming weeks will impact us as families and taxpayers.
Before the impact of COVID, we saw the impact of the tax cuts passed by the Republicans and President Donald Trump. The tepid-to-non-existent economic growth that accompanied the Barack Obama/Joe Biden administration was a thing of the past. Record low unemployment numbers across the spectrum of groups was the story of the day when shared.
It now seems a distant memory, but the economy, even amidst these uncertain times, has shown signs of strength. A Sept. 4 Marketwatch story stated, “The U.S. regained 1.4 million jobs in August, and the unemployment rate posted a surprisingly large drop to 8.4%.” To be certain, there is still much work to be done.
We have a choice this November between a president who has shown the wherewithal to help foster economic growth and prosperity, poised against a career politician in former Vice President Joe Biden who hasn’t had a private sector job in the last 50 years.
Forbes recently completed an analysis of the Biden/Kamala Harris Economic plan, detailed in a Sept. 28 story. A major component of the 2017 tax reform was a reduction in the top corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%. The story stated, “The economists predicted that a large inflow of capital from abroad, increased investment, higher output and higher wages would result.” Accordingly, “more than $1 trillion in capital has been repatriated by U.S. companies.” This is a key factor in the solid economic growth experienced in the past three years.
Conversely, Biden’s plan would push the rate to 28%. Forbes stated, “Virtually every reputable economic modeling group predicts that higher corporate taxes are a burden for every economic group.”
The truth about corporate taxes is that they’re not paid by greedy fat cats swimming in their Scrooge McDuck money pits, they are paid by you and me as consumers of goods and services. If corporate tax rates are higher, companies have greater costs, and pass that increase in costs on to the consumer. The corporation still has to maintain a position to try to be profitable, to weather economic challenges like those faced currently amid COVID.
Many like to demonize and vilify corporations without understanding it is because of their competitive nature, quest for innovation, and finding efficiencies in delivering services and products is the very reason you hold a single device in your hand that can livestream a Packer game, do all your Christmas shopping, and record family memories. There is also the underappreciated aspect of risk that is taken on by any and all entrepreneurs starting their own companies, trying to run a small company, or a huge corporation that will take substantial risks every day.
The Forbes story also described the adverse effects of more regulation, stating, “the economic effects of regulation are very regressive. The cost of Biden’s regulatory burden would equal 15.3% of income for the bottom fifth of income distribution, but only 2.1% for the top fifth.” Regressive means more burdensome on lower-income individuals.
No Democratic tax plan would be complete without the “fair share” bit. Make the rich pay their “fair share.” It’s a rather elusive number that no one will ever state, for fear of being limited to that amount or percentage. It’s a moving target. Whatever the tax rate, it’s not high enough. They decry the folks at the top.
The Tax Foundation also reviewed Biden’s plan related in a Sept. 29 story, where among its finding were that “Biden’s tax plan would reduce the economy’s size by 1.47% in the long run,” and would “(lead) to about 518,000 fewer full-time equivalent jobs.”
Back on March 5, the Tax Policy Center stated, “(Biden’s) proposals would increase taxes on average on all income groups, but the highest-income households would see substantially larger increases.” While Biden has been forthright about taxing the wealthy, he’s been stealthy about tax increases that will result across all income spectrums.
At the end of the day, it’s rather simple. We all want to keep more of our own hard-earned dollars. Your best opportunity to keep more of your own money in your own pocket, and to foster true economic growth is to hop off the fence and support President Donald Trump for reelection this November. Just say “NO” to Joe.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Party of Sauk County. Opinions herein are exclusively his own and not those of the Republican parties of Wisconsin or Sauk County. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!