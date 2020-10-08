FROSTMAN COLUMN: Biden tax plan would be a disaster

The Forbes story also described the adverse effects of more regulation, stating, “the economic effects of regulation are very regressive. The cost of Biden’s regulatory burden would equal 15.3% of income for the bottom fifth of income distribution, but only 2.1% for the top fifth.” Regressive means more burdensome on lower-income individuals.

No Democratic tax plan would be complete without the “fair share” bit. Make the rich pay their “fair share.” It’s a rather elusive number that no one will ever state, for fear of being limited to that amount or percentage. It’s a moving target. Whatever the tax rate, it’s not high enough. They decry the folks at the top.

The Tax Foundation also reviewed Biden’s plan related in a Sept. 29 story, where among its finding were that “Biden’s tax plan would reduce the economy’s size by 1.47% in the long run,” and would “(lead) to about 518,000 fewer full-time equivalent jobs.”

Back on March 5, the Tax Policy Center stated, “(Biden’s) proposals would increase taxes on average on all income groups, but the highest-income households would see substantially larger increases.” While Biden has been forthright about taxing the wealthy, he’s been stealthy about tax increases that will result across all income spectrums.

At the end of the day, it’s rather simple. We all want to keep more of our own hard-earned dollars. Your best opportunity to keep more of your own money in your own pocket, and to foster true economic growth is to hop off the fence and support President Donald Trump for reelection this November. Just say “NO” to Joe.

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Party of Sauk County. Opinions herein are exclusively his own and not those of the Republican parties of Wisconsin or Sauk County. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.