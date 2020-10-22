FROSTMAN COLUMN: Biden's arrogance on court-packing makes choice even clearer

We learned what we really needed to know about Democratic nominee for President Joe Biden Oct. 8, when he was again asked a question he has refused to answer regarding “packing the courts,” widely known as a plan to increase the number of Supreme Court Justices.
CNN was among many outlets to repeat the Biden quote where he said, “They’ll know my opinion on court-packing when the election is over.” No, the American people need to know where you stand today, before the election. Biden doubled down on this arrogance a day later when pressed. The Sept. 13 issue of the Washington Post shared a link to an interview where, when asked “if voters deserved to know whether he would pack the Supreme Court, he said, “No, they don’t.”
Game, set, match. You – the American voters according to Biden, don’t “deserve” to know whether Biden and the left will embark on a plan to increase the number of Supreme Court Justices. How arrogant and deflective.
He tried to walk it back a bit in an interview with WKRC in Cincinnati related in an Oct. 13 USA Today story, “I’m not a fan of court packing but I don’t want to get off on that whole issue,” Biden said. “I want to keep focused. The president would love nothing better than to fight about whether or not I would, in fact, pack the court or not pack the court.” Biden, it’s an important issue. The number of justices has remained at nine since 1869.
Speaking of the Supreme Court, you had to be impressed by Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Judge Coney Barrett was composed and confident, handling the often inane barrage of questions with aplomb.
Perhaps Biden’s saying voters “don’t deserve to know” could end up being akin to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 “deplorable” comment that galvanized Donald Trump supporters en masse to vault Trump to victory four years ago. Let’s hope this question is a focal point of tonight’s debate. The American people deserve an answer.
Critics of President Trump abound, and their collective narrative can be summed up as “I hate Trump,” and little else. They’ll go through the litany of pejorative terms—racist, sexist, xenophobic, etc. They’ll repeat the “deplorable” term, and many others in an attempt at haughtiness over those feckless, uneducated rubes in flyover country who display their Trump flags with abandon and gather at his rallies.
The energy and enthusiasm of Trump supporters is seen across America in the size of the rallies, boat parades, caravans, and the prevalence of yard signs and campaign collateral, stories that rarely see the light of day in most media. Folks who have never engaged in political “stuff” are seeing the sharp contrast in the potential direction of our nation, and want to do whatever they can to get the president re-elected. Questions are raised by media about whether the volunteer base can sustain the frenetic levels of activity, and those volunteers respond with even greater energy
At the end of the day, we elect a president to get things done. To help foster an environment providing an opportunity to pursue the American Dream. President Trump has accomplished that task. Many may cringe at an occasional tweet that will ruffle feathers, but the fact remains Trump has been able to secure a number of accomplishments in his time in Washington.
Here in the Midwest, farmers are reaping the benefits of the vastly more competitive United States–Mexico–Canada Trade Agreement, which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement, which had contributed greatly to the loss of jobs, and crippled the agricultural industry.
You never hear this story repeated, but Trump’s opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden actually said the USMCA was better than NAFTA. A Sept. 11 New York Post story related a conversation Biden had with CNN’s Jake Tapper, “Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden admitted that President Trump’s United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement is “better than NAFTA,” which he voted for in 1993 as a Senator and expressed his support for over a decade later.” Biden then sat on his duff, doing nothing to improve it in his subsequent 23 years in government.
Before the challenges of COVID-19, we had the strongest economic growth we’d seen in decades, fostered by long-overdue tax cuts. Trump moved the Israeli Embassy to Jerusalem, something to which other presidents only paid lip service. ISIS is essentially defeated, the world a safer place.
Americans also want a sense of security, fostered through a respect for law and order, and respect for the judicial process. No system is perfect, but an organized society cannot abide rioting and looting upon every court decision with which some disagree. It’s a descent into chaos we cannot abide. Join me in supporting President Trump for four more years.
Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Party of Sauk County. Opinions herein are exclusively his own and not those of the Republican parties of Wisconsin or Sauk County. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.
