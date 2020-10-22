FROSTMAN COLUMN: Biden's arrogance on court-packing makes choice even clearer

We learned what we really needed to know about Democratic nominee for President Joe Biden Oct. 8, when he was again asked a question he has refused to answer regarding “packing the courts,” widely known as a plan to increase the number of Supreme Court Justices.

CNN was among many outlets to repeat the Biden quote where he said, “They’ll know my opinion on court-packing when the election is over.” No, the American people need to know where you stand today, before the election. Biden doubled down on this arrogance a day later when pressed. The Sept. 13 issue of the Washington Post shared a link to an interview where, when asked “if voters deserved to know whether he would pack the Supreme Court, he said, “No, they don’t.”

Game, set, match. You – the American voters according to Biden, don’t “deserve” to know whether Biden and the left will embark on a plan to increase the number of Supreme Court Justices. How arrogant and deflective.