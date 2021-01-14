FROSTMAN COLUMN: Capitol breach was wrong, as is silencing conservative speech

It is my sincere hope and plea supporters of President Trump go to work and about their tasks as they normally do next week, including on Jan. 20. Multiple news sources, including ABC’s Aaron Katersky, shared an FBI bulletin that “Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the U.S. Capitol from 17 January through 20 January.” I’ve been to a few large rallies over the past several years and many small gatherings, and they have all been peaceful and patriotic.

I’ve also been to gatherings that included folks from across the political spectrum. One of note was Nov. 7, the weekend after the election in Madison. There was sort of an unseen morphing of one group into the other along a sidewalk in front of the Capitol. A few tense words on occasion, but overwhelmingly collegial. I thought it compelling. America as it should be. Two opposite ends of the political spectrum, but just sort of standing alongside as though it were some friendly sports rivalry.

My voice and other conservative voices won’t be silenced. We will continue in the effort for freedom of speech, freedom of religious practices, insuring the protection of First and Second Amendment rights and others. As we approach the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. let us remember his example of peaceful stances, and be in prayer for our nation.

Scott Frostman lives in Baraboo, and has roots throughout Wisconsin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Republican Party of Sauk County. Opinions herein are exclusively his own and not those of the Republican parties of Wisconsin or Sauk County. He believes anyone can make a difference and can be reached at scfrostman@gmail.com.